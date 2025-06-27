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DreamStation CPAP & BiPAP Therapy Systems

Not for sale in the United States

NOCTN447

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DreamStation positive airway pressure (PAP) sleep therapy devices are designed to be as comfortable and easy to experience as sleep is intended to be. Connecting patients and care teams, DreamStation devices empower users to embrace their care with confidence, and enable care teams to practice efficient and effective patient management.

Contact & support
Features
Performance check
Performance check

Performance check

Designed to simplify in-home device evaluation, decrease time spent troubleshooting, and reduce the number of normally functioning units that are returned for service.

Performance check

Performance check
Designed to simplify in-home device evaluation, decrease time spent troubleshooting, and reduce the number of normally functioning units that are returned for service.

Performance check

Designed to simplify in-home device evaluation, decrease time spent troubleshooting, and reduce the number of normally functioning units that are returned for service.
Click here for more information
Performance check
Performance check

Performance check

Designed to simplify in-home device evaluation, decrease time spent troubleshooting, and reduce the number of normally functioning units that are returned for service.
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Simple, intuitive patient experience

Simple, intuitive patient experience

A sleek, stylish, low-profile design offers the important features patients told us they wanted in a therapy device. It’s small and light, making it easy to pack for travel. It features easy-to-navigate menus, a front-facing display that can be operated while lying down or sitting up in bed as well as an easy-to-clean, one-piece humidifier water chamber.

Simple, intuitive patient experience

Simple, intuitive patient experience
A sleek, stylish, low-profile design offers the important features patients told us they wanted in a therapy device. It’s small and light, making it easy to pack for travel. It features easy-to-navigate menus, a front-facing display that can be operated while lying down or sitting up in bed as well as an easy-to-clean, one-piece humidifier water chamber.

Simple, intuitive patient experience

A sleek, stylish, low-profile design offers the important features patients told us they wanted in a therapy device. It’s small and light, making it easy to pack for travel. It features easy-to-navigate menus, a front-facing display that can be operated while lying down or sitting up in bed as well as an easy-to-clean, one-piece humidifier water chamber.
Click here for more information
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Simple, intuitive patient experience

Simple, intuitive patient experience

A sleek, stylish, low-profile design offers the important features patients told us they wanted in a therapy device. It’s small and light, making it easy to pack for travel. It features easy-to-navigate menus, a front-facing display that can be operated while lying down or sitting up in bed as well as an easy-to-clean, one-piece humidifier water chamber.
Acclimation algorithms
Acclimation algorithms

Acclimation algorithms

DreamStation includes a set of tools designed to help patients starting PAP therapy and during their continued, long-term use. EZ-Start to help patients acclimate to therapy, and SmartRamp to allow users to fall asleep to lower pressures.

Acclimation algorithms

Acclimation algorithms
DreamStation includes a set of tools designed to help patients starting PAP therapy and during their continued, long-term use. EZ-Start to help patients acclimate to therapy, and SmartRamp to allow users to fall asleep to lower pressures.

Acclimation algorithms

DreamStation includes a set of tools designed to help patients starting PAP therapy and during their continued, long-term use. EZ-Start to help patients acclimate to therapy, and SmartRamp to allow users to fall asleep to lower pressures.
Click here for more information
Acclimation algorithms
Acclimation algorithms

Acclimation algorithms

DreamStation includes a set of tools designed to help patients starting PAP therapy and during their continued, long-term use. EZ-Start to help patients acclimate to therapy, and SmartRamp to allow users to fall asleep to lower pressures.
Engage patients
Engage patients

Engage patients

Philips DreamMapper app with Bluetooth pairing connects patients to their therapy. See previous nights therapy usage, mask fit, and apnea hypopnea index, send information to the care team, and view informational videos and guides.

Engage patients

Engage patients
Philips DreamMapper app with Bluetooth pairing connects patients to their therapy. See previous nights therapy usage, mask fit, and apnea hypopnea index, send information to the care team, and view informational videos and guides.

Engage patients

Philips DreamMapper app with Bluetooth pairing connects patients to their therapy. See previous nights therapy usage, mask fit, and apnea hypopnea index, send information to the care team, and view informational videos and guides.
Click here for more information
Engage patients
Engage patients

Engage patients

Philips DreamMapper app with Bluetooth pairing connects patients to their therapy. See previous nights therapy usage, mask fit, and apnea hypopnea index, send information to the care team, and view informational videos and guides.
Connectivity options
Connectivity options

Connectivity options

Integrated Bluetooth® is standard on every device, and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems provide comprehensive connectivity options.

Connectivity options

Connectivity options
Integrated Bluetooth® is standard on every device, and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems provide comprehensive connectivity options.

Connectivity options

Integrated Bluetooth® is standard on every device, and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems provide comprehensive connectivity options.
Click here for more information
Connectivity options
Connectivity options

Connectivity options

Integrated Bluetooth® is standard on every device, and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems provide comprehensive connectivity options.
Wake up to progress
Wake up to progress

Wake up to progress

Each morning patients are greeted with a summary of their progress to motivate them to stick with their therapy. The display shows a simple trend of their nightly hours of use, followed by a summary of the last 30 days of “good nights” that have more than 4 hours of use.

Wake up to progress

Wake up to progress
Each morning patients are greeted with a summary of their progress to motivate them to stick with their therapy. The display shows a simple trend of their nightly hours of use, followed by a summary of the last 30 days of “good nights” that have more than 4 hours of use.

Wake up to progress

Each morning patients are greeted with a summary of their progress to motivate them to stick with their therapy. The display shows a simple trend of their nightly hours of use, followed by a summary of the last 30 days of “good nights” that have more than 4 hours of use.
Click here for more information
Wake up to progress
Wake up to progress

Wake up to progress

Each morning patients are greeted with a summary of their progress to motivate them to stick with their therapy. The display shows a simple trend of their nightly hours of use, followed by a summary of the last 30 days of “good nights” that have more than 4 hours of use.
Support for the long term
Support for the long term

Support for the long term

Built-in Bluetooth makes connectivity to the DreamMapper patient self-management tool easy. DreamMapper provides goal-setting tools, helpful videos and ongoing feedback to keep patients motivated and engaged. Patients can get the help they need fast, without having to use your staff’s time to resolve.

Support for the long term

Support for the long term
Built-in Bluetooth makes connectivity to the DreamMapper patient self-management tool easy. DreamMapper provides goal-setting tools, helpful videos and ongoing feedback to keep patients motivated and engaged. Patients can get the help they need fast, without having to use your staff’s time to resolve.

Support for the long term

Built-in Bluetooth makes connectivity to the DreamMapper patient self-management tool easy. DreamMapper provides goal-setting tools, helpful videos and ongoing feedback to keep patients motivated and engaged. Patients can get the help they need fast, without having to use your staff’s time to resolve.
Click here for more information
Support for the long term
Support for the long term

Support for the long term

Built-in Bluetooth makes connectivity to the DreamMapper patient self-management tool easy. DreamMapper provides goal-setting tools, helpful videos and ongoing feedback to keep patients motivated and engaged. Patients can get the help they need fast, without having to use your staff’s time to resolve.
Connect to the care team
Connect to the care team

Connect to the care team

Connection to our powerful EncoreAnywhere patient compliance management software provides a range of tools to monitor and manage your patients.

Connect to the care team

Connect to the care team
Connection to our powerful EncoreAnywhere patient compliance management software provides a range of tools to monitor and manage your patients.

Connect to the care team

Connection to our powerful EncoreAnywhere patient compliance management software provides a range of tools to monitor and manage your patients.
Click here for more information
Connect to the care team
Connect to the care team

Connect to the care team

Connection to our powerful EncoreAnywhere patient compliance management software provides a range of tools to monitor and manage your patients.
  • Performance check
  • Simple, intuitive patient experience
  • Acclimation algorithms
  • Engage patients
See all features
Performance check
Performance check

Performance check

Designed to simplify in-home device evaluation, decrease time spent troubleshooting, and reduce the number of normally functioning units that are returned for service.

Performance check

Performance check
Designed to simplify in-home device evaluation, decrease time spent troubleshooting, and reduce the number of normally functioning units that are returned for service.

Performance check

Designed to simplify in-home device evaluation, decrease time spent troubleshooting, and reduce the number of normally functioning units that are returned for service.
Click here for more information
Performance check
Performance check

Performance check

Designed to simplify in-home device evaluation, decrease time spent troubleshooting, and reduce the number of normally functioning units that are returned for service.
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Simple, intuitive patient experience

Simple, intuitive patient experience

A sleek, stylish, low-profile design offers the important features patients told us they wanted in a therapy device. It’s small and light, making it easy to pack for travel. It features easy-to-navigate menus, a front-facing display that can be operated while lying down or sitting up in bed as well as an easy-to-clean, one-piece humidifier water chamber.

Simple, intuitive patient experience

Simple, intuitive patient experience
A sleek, stylish, low-profile design offers the important features patients told us they wanted in a therapy device. It’s small and light, making it easy to pack for travel. It features easy-to-navigate menus, a front-facing display that can be operated while lying down or sitting up in bed as well as an easy-to-clean, one-piece humidifier water chamber.

Simple, intuitive patient experience

A sleek, stylish, low-profile design offers the important features patients told us they wanted in a therapy device. It’s small and light, making it easy to pack for travel. It features easy-to-navigate menus, a front-facing display that can be operated while lying down or sitting up in bed as well as an easy-to-clean, one-piece humidifier water chamber.
Click here for more information
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Simple, intuitive patient experience

Simple, intuitive patient experience

A sleek, stylish, low-profile design offers the important features patients told us they wanted in a therapy device. It’s small and light, making it easy to pack for travel. It features easy-to-navigate menus, a front-facing display that can be operated while lying down or sitting up in bed as well as an easy-to-clean, one-piece humidifier water chamber.
Acclimation algorithms
Acclimation algorithms

Acclimation algorithms

DreamStation includes a set of tools designed to help patients starting PAP therapy and during their continued, long-term use. EZ-Start to help patients acclimate to therapy, and SmartRamp to allow users to fall asleep to lower pressures.

Acclimation algorithms

Acclimation algorithms
DreamStation includes a set of tools designed to help patients starting PAP therapy and during their continued, long-term use. EZ-Start to help patients acclimate to therapy, and SmartRamp to allow users to fall asleep to lower pressures.

Acclimation algorithms

DreamStation includes a set of tools designed to help patients starting PAP therapy and during their continued, long-term use. EZ-Start to help patients acclimate to therapy, and SmartRamp to allow users to fall asleep to lower pressures.
Click here for more information
Acclimation algorithms
Acclimation algorithms

Acclimation algorithms

DreamStation includes a set of tools designed to help patients starting PAP therapy and during their continued, long-term use. EZ-Start to help patients acclimate to therapy, and SmartRamp to allow users to fall asleep to lower pressures.
Engage patients
Engage patients

Engage patients

Philips DreamMapper app with Bluetooth pairing connects patients to their therapy. See previous nights therapy usage, mask fit, and apnea hypopnea index, send information to the care team, and view informational videos and guides.

Engage patients

Engage patients
Philips DreamMapper app with Bluetooth pairing connects patients to their therapy. See previous nights therapy usage, mask fit, and apnea hypopnea index, send information to the care team, and view informational videos and guides.

Engage patients

Philips DreamMapper app with Bluetooth pairing connects patients to their therapy. See previous nights therapy usage, mask fit, and apnea hypopnea index, send information to the care team, and view informational videos and guides.
Click here for more information
Engage patients
Engage patients

Engage patients

Philips DreamMapper app with Bluetooth pairing connects patients to their therapy. See previous nights therapy usage, mask fit, and apnea hypopnea index, send information to the care team, and view informational videos and guides.
Connectivity options
Connectivity options

Connectivity options

Integrated Bluetooth® is standard on every device, and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems provide comprehensive connectivity options.

Connectivity options

Connectivity options
Integrated Bluetooth® is standard on every device, and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems provide comprehensive connectivity options.

Connectivity options

Integrated Bluetooth® is standard on every device, and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems provide comprehensive connectivity options.
Click here for more information
Connectivity options
Connectivity options

Connectivity options

Integrated Bluetooth® is standard on every device, and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems provide comprehensive connectivity options.
Wake up to progress
Wake up to progress

Wake up to progress

Each morning patients are greeted with a summary of their progress to motivate them to stick with their therapy. The display shows a simple trend of their nightly hours of use, followed by a summary of the last 30 days of “good nights” that have more than 4 hours of use.

Wake up to progress

Wake up to progress
Each morning patients are greeted with a summary of their progress to motivate them to stick with their therapy. The display shows a simple trend of their nightly hours of use, followed by a summary of the last 30 days of “good nights” that have more than 4 hours of use.

Wake up to progress

Each morning patients are greeted with a summary of their progress to motivate them to stick with their therapy. The display shows a simple trend of their nightly hours of use, followed by a summary of the last 30 days of “good nights” that have more than 4 hours of use.
Click here for more information
Wake up to progress
Wake up to progress

Wake up to progress

Each morning patients are greeted with a summary of their progress to motivate them to stick with their therapy. The display shows a simple trend of their nightly hours of use, followed by a summary of the last 30 days of “good nights” that have more than 4 hours of use.
Support for the long term
Support for the long term

Support for the long term

Built-in Bluetooth makes connectivity to the DreamMapper patient self-management tool easy. DreamMapper provides goal-setting tools, helpful videos and ongoing feedback to keep patients motivated and engaged. Patients can get the help they need fast, without having to use your staff’s time to resolve.

Support for the long term

Support for the long term
Built-in Bluetooth makes connectivity to the DreamMapper patient self-management tool easy. DreamMapper provides goal-setting tools, helpful videos and ongoing feedback to keep patients motivated and engaged. Patients can get the help they need fast, without having to use your staff’s time to resolve.

Support for the long term

Built-in Bluetooth makes connectivity to the DreamMapper patient self-management tool easy. DreamMapper provides goal-setting tools, helpful videos and ongoing feedback to keep patients motivated and engaged. Patients can get the help they need fast, without having to use your staff’s time to resolve.
Click here for more information
Support for the long term
Support for the long term

Support for the long term

Built-in Bluetooth makes connectivity to the DreamMapper patient self-management tool easy. DreamMapper provides goal-setting tools, helpful videos and ongoing feedback to keep patients motivated and engaged. Patients can get the help they need fast, without having to use your staff’s time to resolve.
Connect to the care team
Connect to the care team

Connect to the care team

Connection to our powerful EncoreAnywhere patient compliance management software provides a range of tools to monitor and manage your patients.

Connect to the care team

Connect to the care team
Connection to our powerful EncoreAnywhere patient compliance management software provides a range of tools to monitor and manage your patients.

Connect to the care team

Connection to our powerful EncoreAnywhere patient compliance management software provides a range of tools to monitor and manage your patients.
Click here for more information
Connect to the care team
Connect to the care team

Connect to the care team

Connection to our powerful EncoreAnywhere patient compliance management software provides a range of tools to monitor and manage your patients.
if Design Award 2016

DreamStation is a recipient of the iF Design Award for 2016 in the product design discipline.

DreamStation has a powerful suite of features to support your business and patients. Connecting patients and care teams, DreamStation is designed to increase patient acceptance and adherence while creating workplace efficiencies for you and your staff.

DreamStation Therapy Device Configuration

DreamStationCPAP Pro

DreamStationAuto CPAP

Modes

Fixed CPAP

CPAP-Check

Fixed CPAP

CPAP-Check

Auto-CPAP

Features

EZ-Start

Auto-Trial

EZ-Start

Auto-Trial

Opti-Start

Pressure Range

4 to 20 cm H₂O

4 to 20 cm H₂O

Flex Comfort

C-Flex

C-Flex+

C-Flex

C-Flex+

A-Flex

HumidificationModes (3)

Fixed Adaptive

Heated Tube

Fixed Adaptive

Heated Tube

Mask Type ResistanceControl

Standard

Standard

Ramp (5-45 minutes)

Standard SmartRamp

Standard SmartRamp

Altitude Compensation

Automatic

Automatic

Advanced EventDetection

Standard

Standard

Flow Waveforms

Standard

Standard

Modem Compatibility

Standard (optional Cellular Modem or Wi-Fi Accessory)

Standard (optional Cellular Modem or Wi-Fi Accessory)

Built-in BluetoothConnectivity

Standard

Standard

DreamMapperCompatibility

Standard (by mobileapp or web)

Standard (by mobileapp or web)

Oximetry Compatibility

Standard (optional Nonin accessories)

Standard (optional Nonin accessories)

Check Mask Fit feature

Standard

Standard

Performance Check

Standard

Standard

Ordering information

DreamStation sleep therapy system

DreamStation Auto CPAP

Part number

DreamStation Auto CPAP

GBX500S15

DreamStation Auto CPAP with humidifier

GBX500H15

DreamStation CPAP Pro

Part number

DreamStation CPAP Pro

GBX400S15

DreamStation CPAP Pro with humidifier

GBX400H15

DreamStation accessories

Humidification

Part number

DreamStation humidifier

GBXH

DreamStation Water Tank

1122520

RP-DS Humidifier Dry Box Assembly

1120668

RP-DS Humidifier Flip Lid Seal

1120617

RP-DS Humidifier Dry Box Inlet Seal

1120613

Power supply

Part number

DreamStation 80-watt power supply

1118499

DreamStation Shielded DC cord

1120746

Tubes

Part number

15MM Std Tube – DreamStation - RP

PR15

15MM Heated Tube

HT15

Filters

Part number

Pollen filter, reusable (1 per pack)

1122446

Ultra-fine filter, disposable (1 per pack)

1122447

Ultra-fine filter, disposable (2 per pack)

1122518

Ultra-fine filter, disposable (6 per pack)

1122519

Accessories

Part number

Link module

1120293

Nonin SpO2, assembly

1121694

Reuseable finger sensor (clip)

936

Oximetry finger sensor, adult, flex

953

Flexiwrap, sens tape, adult, 25/pk

954A

Data cards and accessories

Part number

SD card (10 pack)

1063859

SD card mailer (10 pack)

1065146

SD card cover (attached to device)

1063858

SD card reader

1073915

Travel accessories

Part number

DreamStation replacement carrying case

1121162

Documentation

Instructions for use (1)

Instructions for use

Instructions for use (1)

Instructions for use

See all documentation

Instructions for use (1)

Instructions for use

  • *Internal assessment of 2015 competitive CPAP data comparing to ResMed Airsense10/Aircurve10 platform and Fisher & Paykel Icon series platform.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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