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DreamStation positive airway pressure (PAP) sleep therapy devices are designed to be as comfortable and easy to experience as sleep is intended to be. Connecting patients and care teams, DreamStation devices empower users to embrace their care with confidence, and enable care teams to practice efficient and effective patient management.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Performance check
Performance check
Performance check
Performance check
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Acclimation algorithms
Acclimation algorithms
Acclimation algorithms
Acclimation algorithms
Engage patients
Engage patients
Engage patients
Engage patients
Connectivity options
Connectivity options
Connectivity options
Connectivity options
Wake up to progress
Wake up to progress
Wake up to progress
Wake up to progress
Support for the long term
Support for the long term
Support for the long term
Support for the long term
Connect to the care team
Connect to the care team
Connect to the care team
Connect to the care team
Performance check
Performance check
Performance check
Performance check
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Acclimation algorithms
Acclimation algorithms
Acclimation algorithms
Acclimation algorithms
Engage patients
Engage patients
Engage patients
Engage patients
Connectivity options
Connectivity options
Connectivity options
Connectivity options
Wake up to progress
Wake up to progress
Wake up to progress
Wake up to progress
Support for the long term
Support for the long term
Support for the long term
Support for the long term
Connect to the care team
Connect to the care team
Connect to the care team
Connect to the care team
DreamStation is a recipient of the iF Design Award for 2016 in the product design discipline.
DreamStation has a powerful suite of features to support your business and patients. Connecting patients and care teams, DreamStation is designed to increase patient acceptance and adherence while creating workplace efficiencies for you and your staff.
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DreamStationCPAP Pro
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DreamStationAuto CPAP
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Modes
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Fixed CPAP CPAP-Check
Fixed CPAP
CPAP-Check
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Fixed CPAP CPAP-Check Auto-CPAP
Fixed CPAP
CPAP-Check
Auto-CPAP
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Features
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EZ-Start Auto-Trial
EZ-Start
Auto-Trial
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EZ-Start Auto-Trial Opti-Start
EZ-Start
Auto-Trial
Opti-Start
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Pressure Range
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4 to 20 cm H₂O
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4 to 20 cm H₂O
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Flex Comfort
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C-Flex C-Flex+
C-Flex
C-Flex+
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C-Flex C-Flex+ A-Flex
C-Flex
C-Flex+
A-Flex
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HumidificationModes (3)
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Fixed Adaptive Heated Tube
Fixed Adaptive
Heated Tube
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Fixed Adaptive Heated Tube
Fixed Adaptive
Heated Tube
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Mask Type ResistanceControl
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Standard
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Standard
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Ramp (5-45 minutes)
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Standard SmartRamp
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Standard SmartRamp
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Altitude Compensation
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Automatic
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Automatic
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Advanced EventDetection
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Standard
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Standard
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Flow Waveforms
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Standard
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Standard
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Modem Compatibility
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Standard (optional Cellular Modem or Wi-Fi Accessory)
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Standard (optional Cellular Modem or Wi-Fi Accessory)
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Built-in BluetoothConnectivity
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Standard
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Standard
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DreamMapperCompatibility
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Standard (by mobileapp or web)
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Standard (by mobileapp or web)
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Oximetry Compatibility
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Standard (optional Nonin accessories)
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Standard (optional Nonin accessories)
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Check Mask Fit feature
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Standard
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Standard
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Performance Check
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Standard
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Standard
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DreamStation Auto CPAP
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Part number
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DreamStation Auto CPAP
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GBX500S15
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DreamStation Auto CPAP with humidifier
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GBX500H15
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DreamStation CPAP Pro
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Part number
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DreamStation CPAP Pro
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GBX400S15
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DreamStation CPAP Pro with humidifier
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GBX400H15
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Humidification
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Part number
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DreamStation humidifier
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GBXH
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DreamStation Water Tank
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1122520
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RP-DS Humidifier Dry Box Assembly
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1120668
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RP-DS Humidifier Flip Lid Seal
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1120617
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RP-DS Humidifier Dry Box Inlet Seal
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1120613
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Power supply
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Part number
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DreamStation 80-watt power supply
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1118499
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DreamStation Shielded DC cord
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1120746
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Tubes
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Part number
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15MM Std Tube – DreamStation - RP
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PR15
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15MM Heated Tube
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HT15
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Filters
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Part number
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Pollen filter, reusable (1 per pack)
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1122446
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Ultra-fine filter, disposable (1 per pack)
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1122447
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Ultra-fine filter, disposable (2 per pack)
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1122518
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Ultra-fine filter, disposable (6 per pack)
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1122519
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Accessories
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Part number
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Link module
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1120293
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Nonin SpO2, assembly
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1121694
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Reuseable finger sensor (clip)
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936
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Oximetry finger sensor, adult, flex
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953
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Flexiwrap, sens tape, adult, 25/pk
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954A
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Data cards and accessories
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Part number
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SD card (10 pack)
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1063859
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SD card mailer (10 pack)
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1065146
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SD card cover (attached to device)
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1063858
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SD card reader
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1073915
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Travel accessories
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Part number
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DreamStation replacement carrying case
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1121162
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DreamWear's unique design offers many of the benefits of nasal and pillows masks to allow patients to have the best of both mask types. Allowing more freedom of movement and more comfort than their prescribed mask, DreamWear patients feel like they are not wearing a mask at all.*
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By giving patients greater insight into their therapy data and providing tools so that they can troubleshoot common problems themselves, DreamMapper can free up your team’s time to see more new patients as well as manage those who may need extra attention.
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Drive collaboration among your care team with actionable patient insights delivered straight to their smart phones, tablets, or PCs. Remotely monitor and manage all of your sleep apnea and respiratory patients with a single system. Increase your team’s efficiencies and streamline your workflow for a sharper focus on higher clinical priorities. Run your business as you see fit, customizing reports and alerts to aid in identifying patients at risk and provide them with timely care.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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