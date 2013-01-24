Search terms
DreamStation positive airway pressure (PAP) sleep therapy devices are designed to be as comfortable and easy to experience as sleep is intended to be. Connecting patients and care teams, DreamStation devices empower users to embrace their care with confidence, and enable care teams to practice efficient and effective patient management.
Patient driven design
Simplified device evaluation
Cost-effective connectivity options
Acclimation made easy
Wake up to progress
Connect to the care team
Support for the long term
DreamStationCPAP Pro
DreamStationAuto CPAP
Modes
Fixed CPAP
CPAP-Check
Fixed CPAP
CPAP-Check
Auto-CPAP
Features
EZ-Start
Auto-Trial
EZ-Start
Auto-Trial
Opti-Start
Pressure Range
4 to 20 cm H₂O
4 to 20 cm H₂O
Flex Comfort
C-Flex
C-Flex+
C-Flex
C-Flex+
A-Flex
HumidificationModes (3)
Fixed Adaptive
Heated Tube
Fixed Adaptive
Heated Tube
Mask Type ResistanceControl
Standard
Standard
Ramp (5-45 minutes)
Standard SmartRamp
Standard SmartRamp
Altitude Compensation
Automatic
Automatic
Advanced EventDetection
Standard
Standard
Flow Waveforms
Standard
Standard
Modem Compatibility
Standard (optional Cellular Modem or Wi-Fi Accessory)
Standard (optional Cellular Modem or Wi-Fi Accessory)
Built-in BluetoothConnectivity
Standard
Standard
DreamMapperCompatibility
Standard (by mobileapp or web)
Standard (by mobileapp or web)
Oximetry Compatibility
Standard (optional Nonin accessories)
Standard (optional Nonin accessories)
Check Mask Fit feature
Standard
Standard
Performance Check
Standard
Standard
DreamStation Auto CPAP
Part number
DreamStation Auto CPAP
GBX500S15
DreamStation Auto CPAP with humidifier
GBX500H15
DreamStation CPAP Pro
Part number
DreamStation CPAP Pro
GBX400S15
DreamStation CPAP Pro with humidifier
GBX400H15
Humidification
Part number
DreamStation humidifier
GBXH
DreamStation Water Tank
1122520
RP-DS Humidifier Dry Box Assembly
1120668
RP-DS Humidifier Flip Lid Seal
1120617
RP-DS Humidifier Dry Box Inlet Seal
1120613
Power supply
Part number
DreamStation 80-watt power supply
1118499
DreamStation Shielded DC cord
1120746
Tubes
Part number
15MM Std Tube – DreamStation - RP
PR15
15MM Heated Tube
HT15
Filters
Part number
Pollen filter, reusable (1 per pack)
1122446
Ultra-fine filter, disposable (1 per pack)
1122447
Ultra-fine filter, disposable (2 per pack)
1122518
Ultra-fine filter, disposable (6 per pack)
1122519
Accessories
Part number
Link module
1120293
Nonin SpO2, assembly
1121694
Reuseable finger sensor (clip)
936
Oximetry finger sensor, adult, flex
953
Flexiwrap, sens tape, adult, 25/pk
954A
Data cards and accessories
Part number
SD card (10 pack)
1063859
SD card mailer (10 pack)
1065146
SD card cover (attached to device)
1063858
SD card reader
1073915
Travel accessories
Part number
DreamStation replacement carrying case
1121162
