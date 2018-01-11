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DreamWear

Under the nose nasal mask

NOCTN452

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DreamWear's unique design offers many of the benefits of nasal and pillows masks to allow patients to have the best of both mask types. Allowing more freedom of movement and more comfort than their prescribed mask, DreamWear patients feel like they are not wearing a mask at all.*

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Features
Like wearing nothing at all
Like wearing nothing at all

Like wearing nothing at all

Designed to provide many of the benefits of nasal and pillows masks, DreamWear allows patients to have the best of both mask types. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably. The minimal contact, under-the-nose cushion prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.¹

Like wearing nothing at all

Like wearing nothing at all
Designed to provide many of the benefits of nasal and pillows masks, DreamWear allows patients to have the best of both mask types. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably. The minimal contact, under-the-nose cushion prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.¹

Like wearing nothing at all

Designed to provide many of the benefits of nasal and pillows masks, DreamWear allows patients to have the best of both mask types. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably. The minimal contact, under-the-nose cushion prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.¹
Click here for more information
Like wearing nothing at all
Like wearing nothing at all

Like wearing nothing at all

Designed to provide many of the benefits of nasal and pillows masks, DreamWear allows patients to have the best of both mask types. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably. The minimal contact, under-the-nose cushion prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.¹
Freedom of movement
Freedom of movement

Freedom of movement

DreamWear users experienced more freedom of movement throughout the night than with their current prescribed mask². Unrestricted by cumbersome tubing, patients can sleep in any position they desire – on their stomach, side, or back.

Freedom of movement

Freedom of movement
DreamWear users experienced more freedom of movement throughout the night than with their current prescribed mask². Unrestricted by cumbersome tubing, patients can sleep in any position they desire – on their stomach, side, or back.

Freedom of movement

DreamWear users experienced more freedom of movement throughout the night than with their current prescribed mask². Unrestricted by cumbersome tubing, patients can sleep in any position they desire – on their stomach, side, or back.
Click here for more information
Freedom of movement
Freedom of movement

Freedom of movement

DreamWear users experienced more freedom of movement throughout the night than with their current prescribed mask². Unrestricted by cumbersome tubing, patients can sleep in any position they desire – on their stomach, side, or back.
Exceptional fit and comfort
Exceptional fit and comfort

Exceptional fit and comfort

Users stated that DreamWear was more comfortable, appealing and had a better fit than their prescribed mask.³ DreamWear’s soft, flexible silicone frame and fabric wraps provide a soft touch on the patient’s cheek.

Exceptional fit and comfort

Exceptional fit and comfort
Users stated that DreamWear was more comfortable, appealing and had a better fit than their prescribed mask.³ DreamWear’s soft, flexible silicone frame and fabric wraps provide a soft touch on the patient’s cheek.

Exceptional fit and comfort

Users stated that DreamWear was more comfortable, appealing and had a better fit than their prescribed mask.³ DreamWear’s soft, flexible silicone frame and fabric wraps provide a soft touch on the patient’s cheek.
Click here for more information
Exceptional fit and comfort
Exceptional fit and comfort

Exceptional fit and comfort

Users stated that DreamWear was more comfortable, appealing and had a better fit than their prescribed mask.³ DreamWear’s soft, flexible silicone frame and fabric wraps provide a soft touch on the patient’s cheek.
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Simply switch cushions without changing masks

Simply switch cushions without changing masks

Finding the right mask, cushion and headgear can be a difficult and time-consuming exercise of trial and error. The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushions types. Without changing masks. DreamWear may reduce the number of masks a user needs to try to get set up.

Simply switch cushions without changing masks

Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Finding the right mask, cushion and headgear can be a difficult and time-consuming exercise of trial and error. The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushions types. Without changing masks. DreamWear may reduce the number of masks a user needs to try to get set up.

Simply switch cushions without changing masks

Finding the right mask, cushion and headgear can be a difficult and time-consuming exercise of trial and error. The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushions types. Without changing masks. DreamWear may reduce the number of masks a user needs to try to get set up.
Click here for more information
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Simply switch cushions without changing masks

Simply switch cushions without changing masks

Finding the right mask, cushion and headgear can be a difficult and time-consuming exercise of trial and error. The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushions types. Without changing masks. DreamWear may reduce the number of masks a user needs to try to get set up.
  • Like wearing nothing at all
  • Freedom of movement
  • Exceptional fit and comfort
  • Simply switch cushions without changing masks
See all features
Like wearing nothing at all
Like wearing nothing at all

Like wearing nothing at all

Designed to provide many of the benefits of nasal and pillows masks, DreamWear allows patients to have the best of both mask types. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably. The minimal contact, under-the-nose cushion prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.¹

Like wearing nothing at all

Like wearing nothing at all
Designed to provide many of the benefits of nasal and pillows masks, DreamWear allows patients to have the best of both mask types. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably. The minimal contact, under-the-nose cushion prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.¹

Like wearing nothing at all

Designed to provide many of the benefits of nasal and pillows masks, DreamWear allows patients to have the best of both mask types. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably. The minimal contact, under-the-nose cushion prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.¹
Click here for more information
Like wearing nothing at all
Like wearing nothing at all

Like wearing nothing at all

Designed to provide many of the benefits of nasal and pillows masks, DreamWear allows patients to have the best of both mask types. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably. The minimal contact, under-the-nose cushion prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.¹
Freedom of movement
Freedom of movement

Freedom of movement

DreamWear users experienced more freedom of movement throughout the night than with their current prescribed mask². Unrestricted by cumbersome tubing, patients can sleep in any position they desire – on their stomach, side, or back.

Freedom of movement

Freedom of movement
DreamWear users experienced more freedom of movement throughout the night than with their current prescribed mask². Unrestricted by cumbersome tubing, patients can sleep in any position they desire – on their stomach, side, or back.

Freedom of movement

DreamWear users experienced more freedom of movement throughout the night than with their current prescribed mask². Unrestricted by cumbersome tubing, patients can sleep in any position they desire – on their stomach, side, or back.
Click here for more information
Freedom of movement
Freedom of movement

Freedom of movement

DreamWear users experienced more freedom of movement throughout the night than with their current prescribed mask². Unrestricted by cumbersome tubing, patients can sleep in any position they desire – on their stomach, side, or back.
Exceptional fit and comfort
Exceptional fit and comfort

Exceptional fit and comfort

Users stated that DreamWear was more comfortable, appealing and had a better fit than their prescribed mask.³ DreamWear’s soft, flexible silicone frame and fabric wraps provide a soft touch on the patient’s cheek.

Exceptional fit and comfort

Exceptional fit and comfort
Users stated that DreamWear was more comfortable, appealing and had a better fit than their prescribed mask.³ DreamWear’s soft, flexible silicone frame and fabric wraps provide a soft touch on the patient’s cheek.

Exceptional fit and comfort

Users stated that DreamWear was more comfortable, appealing and had a better fit than their prescribed mask.³ DreamWear’s soft, flexible silicone frame and fabric wraps provide a soft touch on the patient’s cheek.
Click here for more information
Exceptional fit and comfort
Exceptional fit and comfort

Exceptional fit and comfort

Users stated that DreamWear was more comfortable, appealing and had a better fit than their prescribed mask.³ DreamWear’s soft, flexible silicone frame and fabric wraps provide a soft touch on the patient’s cheek.
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Simply switch cushions without changing masks

Simply switch cushions without changing masks

Finding the right mask, cushion and headgear can be a difficult and time-consuming exercise of trial and error. The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushions types. Without changing masks. DreamWear may reduce the number of masks a user needs to try to get set up.

Simply switch cushions without changing masks

Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Finding the right mask, cushion and headgear can be a difficult and time-consuming exercise of trial and error. The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushions types. Without changing masks. DreamWear may reduce the number of masks a user needs to try to get set up.

Simply switch cushions without changing masks

Finding the right mask, cushion and headgear can be a difficult and time-consuming exercise of trial and error. The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushions types. Without changing masks. DreamWear may reduce the number of masks a user needs to try to get set up.
Click here for more information
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Simply switch cushions without changing masks

Simply switch cushions without changing masks

Finding the right mask, cushion and headgear can be a difficult and time-consuming exercise of trial and error. The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushions types. Without changing masks. DreamWear may reduce the number of masks a user needs to try to get set up.
if Gold Award 2016

DreamWear is a recipient of the iF Design Gold Award 2016 in the product design discipline.

Ordering Information


Available in 4 sizes: Small, Medium, Large, Medium-Wide  

 

 

DreamWear fitpak

Item

Part Number

DreamWear with headgear, medium frame, all cushion sizes

1116700

DreamWear replacement parts

Item

Part Number

Small nasal cushion

1116740

Medium nasal cushion

1116741

Large nasal cushion

1116742

Medium-wide nasal cushion

1116743

Headgear

1116750

Small frame

1116745

Medium frame

1116746

Large frame

1116747

Fabric wraps

1116754

Sizing gauge

1116752

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

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Alternative products

  • *2015 Philips User Preference Questionnaire, data on file.
  • ¹Mask does not directly contact the bridge of the nose or nostrils.
  • ²·³2015 Philips User Preference Questionnaire, data on file

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