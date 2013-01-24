DreamWear Under the nose nasal mask

Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
DreamWear's unique design offers many of the benefits of nasal and pillows masks to allow patients to have the best of both mask types. Allowing more freedom of movement and more comfort than their prescribed mask, DreamWear patients feel like they are not wearing a mask at all.*

Features
Designed to provide many of the benefits of nasal and pillows masks, DreamWear allows patients to have the best of both mask types. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably. The minimal contact, under-the-nose cushion prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.¹
DreamWear users experienced more freedom of movement throughout the night than with their current prescribed mask². Unrestricted by cumbersome tubing, patients can sleep in any position they desire – on their stomach, side, or back.
Users stated that DreamWear was more comfortable, appealing and had a better fit than their prescribed mask.³ DreamWear’s soft, flexible silicone frame and fabric wraps provide a soft touch on the patient’s cheek.
Finding the right mask, cushion and headgear can be a difficult and time-consuming exercise of trial and error. The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushions types. Without changing masks. DreamWear may reduce the number of masks a user needs to try to get set up.
if Gold Award 2016
DreamWear is a recipient of the iF Design Gold Award 2016 in the product design discipline.

Ordering Information


Available in 4 sizes: Small, Medium, Large, Medium-Wide  

 

 

DreamWear fitpak

Item

Part Number

DreamWear with headgear, medium frame, all cushion sizes
1116700

DreamWear replacement parts

Item

Part Number

Small nasal cushion
1116740
Medium nasal cushion
1116741
Large nasal cushion
1116742
Medium-wide nasal cushion
1116743
Headgear
1116750
Small frame
1116745
Medium frame
1116746
Large frame
1116747
Fabric wraps
1116754
Sizing gauge
1116752
  • *2015 Philips User Preference Questionnaire, data on file.
  • ¹Mask does not directly contact the bridge of the nose or nostrils.
  • ²·³2015 Philips User Preference Questionnaire, data on file

