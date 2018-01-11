DreamWear Under the nose nasal mask

DreamWear's unique design offers many of the benefits of nasal and pillows masks to allow patients to have the best of both mask types. Allowing more freedom of movement and more comfort than their prescribed mask, DreamWear patients feel like they are not wearing a mask at all.*
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Like wearing nothing at all
Like wearing nothing at all
Like wearing nothing at all
Like wearing nothing at all
Freedom of movement
Freedom of movement
Freedom of movement
Freedom of movement
Exceptional fit and comfort
Exceptional fit and comfort
Exceptional fit and comfort
Exceptional fit and comfort
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Like wearing nothing at all
Like wearing nothing at all
Like wearing nothing at all
Like wearing nothing at all
Freedom of movement
Freedom of movement
Freedom of movement
Freedom of movement
Exceptional fit and comfort
Exceptional fit and comfort
Exceptional fit and comfort
Exceptional fit and comfort
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
DreamWear is a recipient of the iF Design Gold Award 2016 in the product design discipline.
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DreamWear fitpak
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Item
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Part Number
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DreamWear with headgear, medium frame, all cushion sizes
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1116700
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DreamWear replacement parts
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Item
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Part Number
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Small nasal cushion
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1116740
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Medium nasal cushion
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1116741
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Large nasal cushion
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1116742
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Medium-wide nasal cushion
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1116743
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Headgear
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1116750
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Small frame
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1116745
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Medium frame
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1116746
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Large frame
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1116747
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Fabric wraps
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1116754
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Sizing gauge
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1116752
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DreamStation positive airway pressure (PAP) sleep therapy devices are designed to be as comfortable and easy to experience as sleep is intended to be. Connecting patients and care teams, DreamStation devices empower users to embrace their care with confidence, and enable care teams to practice efficient and effective patient management.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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