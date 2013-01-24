Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Dream Family
Patient-driven design
Please note respiratory solutions including ventilators and oxygen therapy devices require a prescription and must be setup by a trained professional. These products are not available for private purchase. If you have a respiratory condition and require a spacer or nebulizer please visit our consumer pages:
Patient-driven designed products for sleep apnea 
 

We turned the design over to the experts. The result is a patient-driven design sleep apnea solution.
 

Introducing our most rigorously researched sleep therapy system. The blueprint for the Dream Family came from interviews with people who use CPAP technology every day, and the people who manage their treatment. It’s helping patients rediscover their dreams.

Dream Family

The Dream Family offers innovative, comprehensive sleep therapy technology with sleek, patient-driven design, and personalized tools to keep your patients engaged and using therapy.

 

Designed to increase patient adoption, long term use and enhanced efficiencies so you can better attend to patient’s needs, the Dream Family can help your patients get the sleep they need while supporting your business goals.
Disclaimers

1. 2015 User Preference Questionnaire, data on file.

2. Mask does not directly contact the bridge of the nose or nostrils.

3. In a retrospective review conducted by Philips Respironics of approximately 15,000 System One patients, patients who used SleepMapper, which has been rebranded DreamMapper, demonstrated 22% greater adherence to the therapy than patients who did not use SleepMapper. To see which therapy devices are compatible with DreamMapper, visit www.dreammapper.com/compatible .

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

