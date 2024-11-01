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DreamWear Nasal Cushion

Under-the-nose nasal cushion

0022130

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To be used with DreamWear headgear, DreamWear Nasal is Philips Respironics’ best selling mask. With top-of-head air delivery, this mask is designed to give patients freedom of movement to change sleep positions. Users report Dreamwear Nasal feels like it’s close to having nothing on their face¹.

Contact & support
Features
Designed to make users feel close to having nothing on their face

Designed to make users feel close to having nothing on their face

DreamWear prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation on the nose bridge. DreamWear is a winner of two Red Dot Awards and iF for design and innovation excellence.²

Designed to make users feel close to having nothing on their face

DreamWear prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation on the nose bridge. DreamWear is a winner of two Red Dot Awards and iF for design and innovation excellence.²

Designed to make users feel close to having nothing on their face

DreamWear prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation on the nose bridge. DreamWear is a winner of two Red Dot Awards and iF for design and innovation excellence.²
Great option for those who sleep in different positions*

Great option for those who sleep in different positions*

For nearly 10 years, DreamWear has offered continual innovation on the mask platform.

Great option for those who sleep in different positions*

For nearly 10 years, DreamWear has offered continual innovation on the mask platform.

Great option for those who sleep in different positions*

For nearly 10 years, DreamWear has offered continual innovation on the mask platform.
Features top-of-head air delivery

Features top-of-head air delivery

DreamWear is a great option for those who want the tube connection on top of the head and out of view.

Features top-of-head air delivery

DreamWear is a great option for those who want the tube connection on top of the head and out of view.

Features top-of-head air delivery

DreamWear is a great option for those who want the tube connection on top of the head and out of view.
  • Designed to make users feel close to having nothing on their face
  • Great option for those who sleep in different positions*
  • Features top-of-head air delivery
See all features
Designed to make users feel close to having nothing on their face

Designed to make users feel close to having nothing on their face

DreamWear prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation on the nose bridge. DreamWear is a winner of two Red Dot Awards and iF for design and innovation excellence.²

Designed to make users feel close to having nothing on their face

DreamWear prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation on the nose bridge. DreamWear is a winner of two Red Dot Awards and iF for design and innovation excellence.²

Designed to make users feel close to having nothing on their face

DreamWear prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation on the nose bridge. DreamWear is a winner of two Red Dot Awards and iF for design and innovation excellence.²
Great option for those who sleep in different positions*

Great option for those who sleep in different positions*

For nearly 10 years, DreamWear has offered continual innovation on the mask platform.

Great option for those who sleep in different positions*

For nearly 10 years, DreamWear has offered continual innovation on the mask platform.

Great option for those who sleep in different positions*

For nearly 10 years, DreamWear has offered continual innovation on the mask platform.
Features top-of-head air delivery

Features top-of-head air delivery

DreamWear is a great option for those who want the tube connection on top of the head and out of view.

Features top-of-head air delivery

DreamWear is a great option for those who want the tube connection on top of the head and out of view.

Features top-of-head air delivery

DreamWear is a great option for those who want the tube connection on top of the head and out of view.

Specifications

Nasal fitpack configurations
Nasal fitpack configurations
DreamWear with headgear, med frame, all cushion sizes
  • 1116700
DreamWear without headgear, med frame, all cushion sizes
  • 1116701
Nasal cushion replacement parts
Nasal cushion replacement parts
Small cushion part number:
  • 1116740
Medium cushion part number:
  • 1116741
Large cushion part number:
  • 1116742
Sizing gauge part number:
  • 1116743
Other DreamWear parts
Other DreamWear parts
Small frame part number:
  • 1116745
Medium frame part number:
  • 1116746
Large frame part number:
  • 1116747
Headgear part number:
  • 1116750
Fabric wraps part number:
  • 1116754
Nasal fitpack configurations
Nasal fitpack configurations
DreamWear with headgear, med frame, all cushion sizes
  • 1116700
DreamWear without headgear, med frame, all cushion sizes
  • 1116701
Nasal cushion replacement parts
Nasal cushion replacement parts
Small cushion part number:
  • 1116740
Medium cushion part number:
  • 1116741
See all specifications
Nasal fitpack configurations
Nasal fitpack configurations
DreamWear with headgear, med frame, all cushion sizes
  • 1116700
DreamWear without headgear, med frame, all cushion sizes
  • 1116701
Nasal cushion replacement parts
Nasal cushion replacement parts
Small cushion part number:
  • 1116740
Medium cushion part number:
  • 1116741
Large cushion part number:
  • 1116742
Sizing gauge part number:
  • 1116743
Other DreamWear parts
Other DreamWear parts
Small frame part number:
  • 1116745
Medium frame part number:
  • 1116746
Large frame part number:
  • 1116747
Headgear part number:
  • 1116750
Fabric wraps part number:
  • 1116754
  • ¹Data analysis at 10 days of use of 2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=81). Prescribed masks include ResMed Airfit N10, N20, Mirage Fx, Philips Wisp, Pico, ComfortGel Blue, F&P Eson & Eson
  • ²RedDot, 2016, 2018 (red-dot.org) and iF Product Design, 2016, 2018 (ifdesign.com)

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