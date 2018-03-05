Search terms

DreamWear nasal cushion

Under the nose nasal cushion

0022130

The DreamWear nasal cushion is designed to fit the innovative under-the-nose design of the DreamWear mask, providing an effective but comfortable seal, with minimal contact that prevents red marks.

Designed to provide many of the benefits of nasal and pillows masks, DreamWear allows patients to have the best of both mask types. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably.

Designed to provide many of the benefits of nasal and pillows masks, DreamWear allows patients to have the best of both mask types. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably.

Like wearing nothing at all

Designed to provide many of the benefits of nasal and pillows masks, DreamWear allows patients to have the best of both mask types. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably.
Designed to provide many of the benefits of nasal and pillows masks, DreamWear allows patients to have the best of both mask types. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably.
Nasal cushions come in four different size options so you can find the right fit that works for almost any nose shape.

Nasal cushions come in four different size options so you can find the right fit that works for almost any nose shape.

Multiple sizes for any patient

Nasal cushions come in four different size options so you can find the right fit that works for almost any nose shape.
Nasal cushions come in four different size options so you can find the right fit that works for almost any nose shape.
DreamWear's innovative nasal cushion design prevents red marks, discomfort, or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.*

DreamWear's innovative nasal cushion design prevents red marks, discomfort, or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.*

Under the nose comfort

DreamWear's innovative nasal cushion design prevents red marks, discomfort, or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.*
DreamWear's innovative nasal cushion design prevents red marks, discomfort, or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.*
The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushion types without changing masks giving the user multiple options for success.

The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushion types without changing masks giving the user multiple options for success.

Simple switching of cushions

The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushion types without changing masks giving the user multiple options for success.
The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushion types without changing masks giving the user multiple options for success.
Documentation

Specifications

Nasal fitpack configurations
Nasal fitpack configurations
DreamWear with headgear, med frame, all cushion sizes
  • 1116700
DreamWear without headgear, med frame, all cushion sizes
  • 1116701
Nasal cushion replacement parts
Nasal cushion replacement parts
Small cushion part number:
  • 1116740
Medium cushion part number:
  • 1116741
Large cushion part number:
  • 1116742
Sizing gauge part number:
  • 1116743
Other DreamWear parts
Other DreamWear parts
Small frame part number:
  • 1116745
Medium frame part number:
  • 1116746
Large frame part number:
  • 1116747
Headgear part number:
  • 1116750
Fabric wraps part number:
  • 1116754
  • *Mask cushion does not directly contact the bridge of the nose or nostrils.

