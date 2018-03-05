By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Designed to provide many of the benefits of nasal and pillows masks, DreamWear allows patients to have the best of both mask types. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably.
Like wearing nothing at all
Multiple sizes for any patient
Nasal cushions come in four different size options so you can find the right fit that works for almost any nose shape.
*Mask cushion does not directly contact the bridge of the nose or nostrils.
