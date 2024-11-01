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DreamMapper

Saving you time, supporting your sleep service

NOCTN196

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By giving patients greater insight into their therapy data and providing tools so that they can troubleshoot common problems themselves, DreamMapper can free up your team’s time to see more new patients as well as manage those who may need extra attention.

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Features
Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy
Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy

Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy

We believe that engaged patients are more likely to adhere to therapy and strugglers need encouragement along the way. That is why we've developed a unique coaching model that is designed to monitor progress and educate and motivate patients throughout the PAP therapy journey.

Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy

Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy
We believe that engaged patients are more likely to adhere to therapy and strugglers need encouragement along the way. That is why we've developed a unique coaching model that is designed to monitor progress and educate and motivate patients throughout the PAP therapy journey.

Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy

We believe that engaged patients are more likely to adhere to therapy and strugglers need encouragement along the way. That is why we've developed a unique coaching model that is designed to monitor progress and educate and motivate patients throughout the PAP therapy journey.
Click here for more information
Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy
Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy

Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy

We believe that engaged patients are more likely to adhere to therapy and strugglers need encouragement along the way. That is why we've developed a unique coaching model that is designed to monitor progress and educate and motivate patients throughout the PAP therapy journey.
Get started and stay in sync
Get started and stay in sync

Get started and stay in sync

DreamMapper is our best sleep apnoea engagement tool ever: - 58.3% more people used their therapy every night when they used DreamMapper.* - 283.3% higher success rate for users struggling with adherence to sleep therapy **

Get started and stay in sync

Get started and stay in sync
DreamMapper is our best sleep apnoea engagement tool ever: - 58.3% more people used their therapy every night when they used DreamMapper.* - 283.3% higher success rate for users struggling with adherence to sleep therapy **

Get started and stay in sync

DreamMapper is our best sleep apnoea engagement tool ever: - 58.3% more people used their therapy every night when they used DreamMapper.* - 283.3% higher success rate for users struggling with adherence to sleep therapy **
Click here for more information
Get started and stay in sync
Get started and stay in sync

Get started and stay in sync

DreamMapper is our best sleep apnoea engagement tool ever: - 58.3% more people used their therapy every night when they used DreamMapper.* - 283.3% higher success rate for users struggling with adherence to sleep therapy **
Patients can take an active role
Patients can take an active role

Patients can take an active role

As a care provider, you cannot always be there to ensure compliance. DreamMapper offers patients the opportunity to take an active role, by tracking their daily progress, setting goals and reminders, and acknowledging their achievements. The app's educational content offers support for general troubleshooting and common challenges with OSA. And to prepare for office visits, DreamMapper allows patients to generate reports that can be shared with their care team members.

Patients can take an active role

Patients can take an active role
As a care provider, you cannot always be there to ensure compliance. DreamMapper offers patients the opportunity to take an active role, by tracking their daily progress, setting goals and reminders, and acknowledging their achievements. The app's educational content offers support for general troubleshooting and common challenges with OSA. And to prepare for office visits, DreamMapper allows patients to generate reports that can be shared with their care team members.

Patients can take an active role

As a care provider, you cannot always be there to ensure compliance. DreamMapper offers patients the opportunity to take an active role, by tracking their daily progress, setting goals and reminders, and acknowledging their achievements. The app's educational content offers support for general troubleshooting and common challenges with OSA. And to prepare for office visits, DreamMapper allows patients to generate reports that can be shared with their care team members.
Click here for more information
Patients can take an active role
Patients can take an active role

Patients can take an active role

As a care provider, you cannot always be there to ensure compliance. DreamMapper offers patients the opportunity to take an active role, by tracking their daily progress, setting goals and reminders, and acknowledging their achievements. The app's educational content offers support for general troubleshooting and common challenges with OSA. And to prepare for office visits, DreamMapper allows patients to generate reports that can be shared with their care team members.
  • Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy
  • Get started and stay in sync
  • Patients can take an active role
See all features
Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy
Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy

Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy

We believe that engaged patients are more likely to adhere to therapy and strugglers need encouragement along the way. That is why we've developed a unique coaching model that is designed to monitor progress and educate and motivate patients throughout the PAP therapy journey.

Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy

Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy
We believe that engaged patients are more likely to adhere to therapy and strugglers need encouragement along the way. That is why we've developed a unique coaching model that is designed to monitor progress and educate and motivate patients throughout the PAP therapy journey.

Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy

We believe that engaged patients are more likely to adhere to therapy and strugglers need encouragement along the way. That is why we've developed a unique coaching model that is designed to monitor progress and educate and motivate patients throughout the PAP therapy journey.
Click here for more information
Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy
Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy

Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy

We believe that engaged patients are more likely to adhere to therapy and strugglers need encouragement along the way. That is why we've developed a unique coaching model that is designed to monitor progress and educate and motivate patients throughout the PAP therapy journey.
Get started and stay in sync
Get started and stay in sync

Get started and stay in sync

DreamMapper is our best sleep apnoea engagement tool ever: - 58.3% more people used their therapy every night when they used DreamMapper.* - 283.3% higher success rate for users struggling with adherence to sleep therapy **

Get started and stay in sync

Get started and stay in sync
DreamMapper is our best sleep apnoea engagement tool ever: - 58.3% more people used their therapy every night when they used DreamMapper.* - 283.3% higher success rate for users struggling with adherence to sleep therapy **

Get started and stay in sync

DreamMapper is our best sleep apnoea engagement tool ever: - 58.3% more people used their therapy every night when they used DreamMapper.* - 283.3% higher success rate for users struggling with adherence to sleep therapy **
Click here for more information
Get started and stay in sync
Get started and stay in sync

Get started and stay in sync

DreamMapper is our best sleep apnoea engagement tool ever: - 58.3% more people used their therapy every night when they used DreamMapper.* - 283.3% higher success rate for users struggling with adherence to sleep therapy **
Patients can take an active role
Patients can take an active role

Patients can take an active role

As a care provider, you cannot always be there to ensure compliance. DreamMapper offers patients the opportunity to take an active role, by tracking their daily progress, setting goals and reminders, and acknowledging their achievements. The app's educational content offers support for general troubleshooting and common challenges with OSA. And to prepare for office visits, DreamMapper allows patients to generate reports that can be shared with their care team members.

Patients can take an active role

Patients can take an active role
As a care provider, you cannot always be there to ensure compliance. DreamMapper offers patients the opportunity to take an active role, by tracking their daily progress, setting goals and reminders, and acknowledging their achievements. The app's educational content offers support for general troubleshooting and common challenges with OSA. And to prepare for office visits, DreamMapper allows patients to generate reports that can be shared with their care team members.

Patients can take an active role

As a care provider, you cannot always be there to ensure compliance. DreamMapper offers patients the opportunity to take an active role, by tracking their daily progress, setting goals and reminders, and acknowledging their achievements. The app's educational content offers support for general troubleshooting and common challenges with OSA. And to prepare for office visits, DreamMapper allows patients to generate reports that can be shared with their care team members.
Click here for more information
Patients can take an active role
Patients can take an active role

Patients can take an active role

As a care provider, you cannot always be there to ensure compliance. DreamMapper offers patients the opportunity to take an active role, by tracking their daily progress, setting goals and reminders, and acknowledging their achievements. The app's educational content offers support for general troubleshooting and common challenges with OSA. And to prepare for office visits, DreamMapper allows patients to generate reports that can be shared with their care team members.
  • ¹William Hardy,RRT; Jeremy Powers, BS; Jeffrey G. Jasko,MS; Christy Stitt,MS;Gary Lotz,MBA;Mark S.Aloia, PhD: SleepMapper A mobile application and website to engage sleep apnea patients in PAP therapy and improve adherence to treatment: 2014
  • ²Background Bluetooth Sync is supported on iOS devices for DreamStation 2 users and on certain Android devices (not manufactured in China).
  • To see which therapy devices are compatible with DreamMapper, visit www.dreammapper.com/compatible.
  • Visit www.dreammapper.com to see where DreamMapper is available.
  • Certain specifications are required: The web application works on Internet Explorer 10.0 and later, current Firefox, current Chrome and current Safari. DreamMapper mobile app – iOS 10.0 or newer; Android 6.0 or newer.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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