The Breeze Workflow reduces the number of positioning steps by up to 34%1 and enables you to accelerate your daily exam workflow. Patient set-up is intuitive and takes minimal coil handling thanks to the Breeze Workflow.
Search terms
Dependability and predictability are key to realising your possibilities in MR. Philips Prodiva 1.5T CS is designed to support your ambitions. Build your reputation for dependable MR services on our proven dStream digital broadband technology, used in over 2000 installations worldwide. The simplified Breeze workflow aids users with different levels of experience in easily performing consistent routine MR exams from day one. Low installation and siting expenses, continuous uptime support and easy upgrades provide predictable total cost of ownership and peace of mind.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
Robust techniques for routine high-quality imaging
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Patient anatomies differ, our flexible coils adapt to their body shape
A smart way to standardize your examinations
Quickly master routine imaging
Access a wide range of applications
Reduce the need for costly remodelling
Keep transport and installation costs low
Conserve precious helium
Reduce energy costs
Maintain high uptime by resolving potential system issues
MRI investment strategy aligned with your budget
The Breeze Workflow reduces the number of positioning steps by up to 34%1 and enables you to accelerate your daily exam workflow. Patient set-up is intuitive and takes minimal coil handling thanks to the Breeze Workflow.
A revolutionary workflow delivers
MRI speed – and productivity
Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy
Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.
Our software solutions provide you with a wide range of clinical applications. Use the selector tool to find the right clinical applications to serve your needs.
Ergonomic, digital and lightweight, our broad range of coils is available in multiple configurations. Learn more about our full range of coils below.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand