DynaLync Lung Patient data management system for lung screening 784013

DynaLync Lung helps manage large volumes of patient data generated by Lung Cancer Screening programs. It automates routine administrative and instructive tasks to comply with standardised clinical requirements, while also providing customisation options for clinics to align the platform with their specific requirements. Keeping the patient in mind, DynaLync Lung provides the status of participants throughout their care cycle.