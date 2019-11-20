Search terms
UroNav fuses pre-biopsy MR images of the prostate with ultrasound-guided biopsy images in real time, for excellent delineation of the prostate and suspicious lesions, as well as clear visualisation of the biopsy needle path. Combining electromagnetic tracking and navigation with an onboard computer and a real-time imaging interface, UroNav brings precision targeting to your clinical practice in one easy-to-use, mobile workstation.
Fuse pre-biopsy MR and ultrasound images for a targeted biopsy
View clinical data prior to biopsy for added confidence
Support for both transrectal and transperineal biopsy
Comprehensive, 3D review of the biopsy following the procedure
UroNav can guide your biopsy – even without pre-biopsy MR images
Current/Prior fusion displays points of reference during biopsies
Fuse pre-biopsy MR and ultrasound images for a targeted biopsy
View clinical data prior to biopsy for added confidence
Support for both transrectal and transperineal biopsy
Comprehensive, 3D review of the biopsy following the procedure
UroNav can guide your biopsy – even without pre-biopsy MR images
Current/Prior fusion displays points of reference during biopsies
DynaCAD is a multi-vendor prostate MR image analysis system that boosts analytic capabilities and workflow, processing and displaying 3D images in ready-to-read, custom hanging protocols. Images can be transferred directly from the MRI to DynaCAD for automatic processing. Upon case completion, key images, statistical data, and prostate PI-RADS® reports can be automatically transferred to PACS for archiving.
