Sparq Ultrasound system

Sparq

Ultrasound system

795090

Philips Sparq ultrasound system makes scanning and interpreting quality ultrasound images in Emergency Medicine simple, so you can work fast and with ease, giving you more time to focus on your patients.

A uniquely simplified ultrasound system

The Sparq ultrasound system features Simplicity Mode, a one-touch solution that presents only the controls you use most often.
Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments

Sparq is height-adjustable, has a small footprint and features a large 17-inch monitor on an articulating arm. This makes it easy to position even in the most challenging clinical environments. Easy clip, our innovative cable management solution, keeps cables tangle-free. You can use the optional barcode scanner to obtain patient information from your hospital-generated barcode, accelerating efficiency and decreasing data entry errors.
Remote Reporting

Sparq’s Remote Reporting* feature provides clinicians with remote access to the Telexy Qpath™** data management system. This feature allows clinicians to interact with the ultrasound images and Qpath worksheets directly from Sparq. The ability to complete and approve ultrasound exam reports at the point of care uniquely enhances the workflow.
Automation features to make scanning easy

To make scanning easy, Sparq is designed with an intuitive dynamic interface that removes complexity. To decrease interaction with system controls, AutoSCAN automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain while scanning.
Sealed control panel enables easy cleaning

Sparq features a sealed, easy-to-clean, tempered glass control panel that enables easy cleaning.
Battery operation saves critical time

Battery operation and 'instant on' features facilitate rapid assessment when time is crucial. You can perform multiple exams without system shut down.
Easy procedure guidance

Sparq features Needle Visualisation, a needle guidance technology that enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image, facilitating quick needle guidance to the target anatomy. The L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centreline mark to make out-of-plane procedures easy.
SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise

Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with high image quality. SonoCT significantly reduces many of the artifacts that are inherent in conventional ultrasound, and XRES creates images virtually free from noise, with stunning image quality and border definition.
Clinical applications designed for emergency medicine

Clinical applications designed for emergency medicine

With a broad set of transducers and features, Sparq supports an array of clinical applications and produces outstanding image quality. Supported applications include: cardiac and TOE, lung, vascular access, abdomen, musculoskeletal, FAST, nerve, ocular, superficial, and pelvic imaging.
Multiport adapter for easily switching transducers

Sparq features a Multiport adapter that allows up to three imaging transducers to be connected to the system at once, so you can easily switch transducers mid-exam.

