Interventional Cardiovascular Workspace (Xper IM)

This innovative suite of cath lab data management solutions (previously known as Xper Information Management, Xper IM) is designed to enhance the interventional cardiology workflow. Interventional Cardiovascular Workspace presents a variety of tools to enhance efficiency with reporting, scheduling, inventory and intelligent data management, helping to improve and simplify the workflow for all cardiovascular professionals.
Xper Information Management (Xper IM) is designed to enhance workflow so that administrative concerns never become a barrier to patient care. It provides a single point of contact for pre-, during, and post-procedure information. It populates the final cardiac report with patient data, and interfaces with HIS, PACS, and EMRs to avoid redundant data entry and to create integrated patient records. If you choose, you can even share study-related information and images with patients at the bedside.
Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care
Improved communication
In the control room, clinical staff can monitor all patient vital signs, analyze physiological parameters and easily display calculation results in the exam room. Results are displayed as a numerical value and a gradient image. Displaying numerical and graphical results helps clinical staff stay focused on the tasks at hand without the need to leave the sterile area.
Bidirectional interface
IntelliBridge Enterprise is a single engine for enterprise interoperability; it allows two-way data exchange between cardiology informatics products (IntelliSpace Cardiovascular, IntelliSpace ECG, Xper IM) and hospital’s clinical and administrative systems; Embracing industry standards such as HL7, DICOM, and IHE, IntelliBridge Enterprise helps to reduce work required by your IT department.
Touch screen control
Team members in the exam room can now visualize and adapt vital signs and physiological calculations easily at table side using the Touch Screen Module. Being able to control visualizations and adapt measurements on the Touch Screen Module helps improve workflow by letting you perform more tasks at table side.
Intuitive hemo monitoring
The new user interface provides on-screen guidance to help team members smoothly proceed through procedures and work efficiently with each other. The workstation's interactive heart diagram aids team members in the control room in quickly performing pullbacks and changing the pressure labels. These features promote ease of use by all staff members with minimal training.
Streamline lab workflow
Your Philips interventional X-ray system and Hemo system work efficiently together to reduce manual data entry. This in turn may reduce user entry errors, help improve the integrity of your reports and minimize interruptions. All aimed at helping you focus on your patient and communicate effectively with your team.
Improved communication
In the control room, clinical staff can monitor all patient vital signs, analyze physiological parameters and easily display calculation results in the exam room. Results are displayed as a numerical value and a gradient image. Displaying numerical and graphical results helps clinical staff stay focused on the tasks at hand without the need to leave the sterile area.
Bidirectional interface
IntelliBridge Enterprise is a single engine for enterprise interoperability; it allows two-way data exchange between cardiology informatics products (IntelliSpace Cardiovascular, IntelliSpace ECG, Xper IM) and hospital’s clinical and administrative systems; Embracing industry standards such as HL7, DICOM, and IHE, IntelliBridge Enterprise helps to reduce work required by your IT department.
Touch screen control
Team members in the exam room can now visualize and adapt vital signs and physiological calculations easily at table side using the Touch Screen Module. Being able to control visualizations and adapt measurements on the Touch Screen Module helps improve workflow by letting you perform more tasks at table side.
Intuitive hemo monitoring
The new user interface provides on-screen guidance to help team members smoothly proceed through procedures and work efficiently with each other. The workstation's interactive heart diagram aids team members in the control room in quickly performing pullbacks and changing the pressure labels. These features promote ease of use by all staff members with minimal training.
Streamline lab workflow
Your Philips interventional X-ray system and Hemo system work efficiently together to reduce manual data entry. This in turn may reduce user entry errors, help improve the integrity of your reports and minimize interruptions. All aimed at helping you focus on your patient and communicate effectively with your team.
-Results obtained during usability study performed in December 2016. The study involved 33 participants. Participants were spread evenly over technologist/nurses and physicians. To evaluate benefits of the multi-user capabilities of the new system design and user satisfaction, its novel design was tested by participants that had relevant working experience in the interventional lab and who had not previously used the new system.
-Please check with a local Philips sales team for availability in your country.
-For the availability of the iFR functionality on Philips Hemo system, please check with your local Philips sales representative.
