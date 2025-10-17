Processor speed
Minimum: 1 GHZ x86 or x64 processor. Recommended: 2 GHZ core duo or higher
Display
Minimum: 1024 x 768. Recommended: 1600 x 1200 or higher
Video memory
Minimum: 64 MB video memory. Recommended: 256 MB video memory
Memory
Minimum: 1 GB Recommended: 2 GB or higher (Memory requirements are approximate.)
Disk space
Minimum 25 GB for database storage and backup. Space needed depends on usage and defibrillator type
Internet connection
Required to activate the application software, to use the Email feature, and to receive software updates.
Pointing device
Required to navigate throughout the application, for example, a mouse or tablet stylus.