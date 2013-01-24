Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

XperGuide Live 3D needle guidance

XperGuide

Live 3D needle guidance

OPT06

Find similar products

XperGuide offers live 3D image needle guidance, letting you bring percutaneous needle procedures into the interventional lab. It overlays live fluoroscopy and 3D soft tissue imaging data from previously-acquired CT or MR scans or Philips XperCT, providing information on the needle path and target.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Live guidance for confidence and control
Live guidance for confidence and control

Live guidance for confidence and control

XperGuide shows progress of the needle in real-time based on a user-defined trajectory. The live fluoroscopy image is superimposed on soft tissue images, providing live 3D guidance and feedback on any deviations from the desired path. This 3D overlay image gives you control and confidence in guiding the needle along the correct path.
Visualisation and needle path planning
Visualisation and needle path planning

Visualisation and needle path planning

You can plan needle paths in two ways – by drawing a virtual path or by defining entry and target locations on different XperCT, MR or CT slices. XperGuide automatically calculates the optimal gantry projections and parallax in the needle path visualisation. It also supports multiple needle trajectories. All projections are instantly available and controlled at tableside. Moreover, XperGuide adapts in real-time to changes in C-arm angulation and rotation, field of view and source-image distance.

Support for wide range of procedures with real-time feedback

 
  • Supports procedures from biopsies and drainages to RF ablations
  • Real-time feedback on needle location during diagnosis, surgical planning and intervention
  • Offers ideal patient access at every step

Documents

 

Live 3D Guidance with XperGuide

 

Live 3D needle guidance with XperGuide

 

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand