Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Breast

The ultimate ultrasound solution for breast assessment

Breast assessment video

All-in-one solution. Elevated confidence.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in the world and, by far, the most frequent cancer among women. With mammography, dense breast tissue can mask small, cancerous lesions, making them difficult to detect. Ultrasound allows clinicians to effectively assess, monitor and treat breast diseases.
breast cancer

Breast ultrasound enhances diagnostic confidence

Philips ultimate ultrasound solution for breast assessment provides all-in-one functionality to deliver high quality care, no matter the challenge at hand. Clinicians need better solutions that not only improve detection and diagnosis but also increase throughput and productivity while maintaining the highest levels of confidence. Combining high-quality imaging with tailored clinical tools, the ultimate breast solution helps clinicians provide patients with the diagnosis and treatment they need.

Want to talk to an Account Manager or just stay informed?

Complete the form and someone will get back to you.
Stay up-to-date
Connect with sales

Anatomical Intelligence for Breast (AI Breast)

 

The Anatomical Intelligence for Breast (AI Breast) feature is a powerful software utilising the eL18-4 transducer with integrated electromagnetic tracking coils in conjunction with a specially designed mattress and tabletop field generator. This fully integrated solution makes AI Breast an intelligent assistant for breast scanning, helping to improve exam productivity & reproducibility and diagnostic confidence.

  • Toggle view

The ultimate breast solution

Breast cancer solution infographic

PureWave Ultra-Broadband Linear Array

The Philips eL18-4 PureWave ultra-array transducer is specifically designed for the body’s small parts, without sacrificing image quality and tissue uniformity. PureWave crystal technology provides high detail resolution and an extended depth of field performance for technically challenging patients.

 

Full Solution Elastography

ElastQ Imaging shear wave and strain elastography reveals more definitive information on tissue stiffness in the breast, allowing clinicians to rapidly assess a wide array of breast lesions with elevated diagnostic confidence.

 

Anatomical Intelligence for Breast

AI Breast facilitates breast exams while preserving superb image quality for full diagnostics. Philips’ anatomically intelligent solution visually maps areas of screened anatomy for full coverage of the breast during the acquisition phase for enhanced workflow and documentation.

 

Precision Biopsy

Precision biopsy capabilities reduce needle blind zones and enhance the display of needle reflections, elevating confidence during interventional procedures. With elevated confidence and more accurate display, clinicians can perform targeted biopsies with fewer passes to enhance the patient experience.

breast cancer high tech treatments

AI Breast: practical application

 

Dr Kinkel, MD from Clinique des Grangettes, Geneva, Switzerland speaks about her experience with AI Breast on Philips ultrasound.

White papers

The eL18-4 PureWave linear array transducer with MicroFlow Imaging and AI Breast in the assessment of lesion detection in dense breast tissue

Breast ElastQ

eL18-4 PureWave

Working together to reach clinical care pathways quicker with the tools at hand

Breakthrough ultrasound solutions for breast imaging in clinical practice

We want to hear from you.

Tell us a little about yourself, and we will forward your question to a relevant contact person. We will follow up with you as soon as we can.

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*

Contact details

*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*

What does this mean?

Ultrasound portfolio extensions

cardiovascular icon

Cardiovascular

Learn more
general imaging icon

General imaging

Learn more
obstetrics and gynecology icon

OB/GYN

Learn more
point of care icon

Point of care

Learn more
refurbished systems icon

Refurbished systems

Learn more
education and training icon

Education & training

Learn more
ultrasound services icon

Ultrasound services

Learn more
transducer icon

Transducers

Learn more
Philips medical capital icon

Need financing?
We're here to help

Visit Philps Medical Capital
Questions icon

Questions about security?

Learn more about security
Documentation icon

Seeking product documentation?

Go to document library
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand