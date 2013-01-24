Erik Dupont, Medical physicist at Zeeland University Hospital, uses Customer Services Portal to drive operational efficiency, predict lifetime of equipment and reduce downtime at the same time.
The Portal is a tool that extends the communication with Philips. We see it as a tool to get rid of time wasting procedures. It improves the information flow and it helps getting data from service."
- Erik Dupont, Medical Physicist, Zeeland University Hospital, Denmark
Proper management of service activities across your various imaging systems and software is critical, yet challenging. Philips Customer Services Portal makes life easier by giving you one place from which to manage your assets.
Always there, always on
Available 24/7, regardless of where you are located, the Customer Services Portal helps you to see which of your organization’s assets are up and running – or to order service for those that are not.
The Customer Services Portal enables better decisions for your medical equipment and related services, and enhances your operational performance by streamlining workflow. It’s always there, always on.
Understanding your needs, designed for you
To truly understand your needs and provide the best response, we sought your advice. Based upon your feedback, each subsequent Customer Services Portal release will present new opportunities for even greater control over system uptime and productivity via online coordination.
There are two roles defined in Customer Services Portal:
• Customer Portal User (CPU): a user that has access to the Customer Services Portal. The CPU can see the accounts of the Customer Services Portal Parent account that are assigned to this account.
• Customer Portal Manager (CPM): this user has the same functionality as a CPU, in addition the CPM is also able to handle user management for this parent account: create new CPUs, change account assignment and disable accounts.
A password must be updated every 90 days (upon setting a password) adhering to the Philips IT Security Guidelines. A password must be at least 8 characters long and must contain at least one:
|
Role
|
Create Cases
|
Create/Manage User
|
Maintain IP Custom Details*
|
Viewer
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
User
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Manager
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes