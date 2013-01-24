What is   an AED?

Home
An automated external defibrillator (AED) is a device that checks a person’s heart and delivers an electric shock if it has stopped beating normally.

 

If a person suddenly collapses, they may be suffering from sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). SCA is serious. It means that the person’s heart has stopped pumping blood and they need help fast.

 

The most important element in the treatment of SCA is to provide a rapid shock to their heart called defibrillation. An automated external defibrillator (AED) helps ordinary people to provide defibrillation quickly.

 

While we recommend that everyone receive training in CPR and using an AED, AEDs are designed to coach you through the process, even if you haven’t had training. The device determines if a shock is necessary and if it is, a calm, clear voice explains exactly what to do. It actively adapts the instructions to keep you on track. Intelligent sensors assess and automatically deliver the right shock, at the right time ‐ personalized to every man, woman, or child.

Having an AED is a good step toward saving a life, but it will be much more effective if it is within an AED program.

 

A good AED program includes working with your local EMS, choosing the right AED, locating the AEDs correctly, training, and ongoing maintenance. With a good implementation plan and proper training, people are prepared to deliver defibrillation quickly if it becomes necessary.

 

With the help of our partners, Philips provides guidance on setting up an AED program that's right for you.

