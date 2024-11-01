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DreamWear Silicone Pillows

Silicone pillows cushion

1146469

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To be used with DreamWear headgear, DreamWear Silicone Pillows Cushion is ergonomically designed to provide stability and seal during sleep. With top-of-head air delivery, patients have freedom of movement to change sleep positions¹.

Contact & support
Features
Features top-of-head air delivery

Features top-of-head air delivery

DreamWear is a great option for those who want the tube connection on top of the head and out of view.

Features top-of-head air delivery

DreamWear is a great option for those who want the tube connection on top of the head and out of view.

Features top-of-head air delivery

DreamWear is a great option for those who want the tube connection on top of the head and out of view.
Great option for those who sleep in different positions¹

Great option for those who sleep in different positions¹

DreamWear is winner of two Red Dot Awards and iF for design and innovation excellence.²

Great option for those who sleep in different positions¹

DreamWear is winner of two Red Dot Awards and iF for design and innovation excellence.²

Great option for those who sleep in different positions¹

DreamWear is winner of two Red Dot Awards and iF for design and innovation excellence.²
Provides freedom of movement during sleep¹

Provides freedom of movement during sleep¹

DreamWear masks provide freedom of movement during sleep, and users felt that they did not need to choose a sleep position with the DreamWear masks.¹

Provides freedom of movement during sleep¹

DreamWear masks provide freedom of movement during sleep, and users felt that they did not need to choose a sleep position with the DreamWear masks.¹

Provides freedom of movement during sleep¹

DreamWear masks provide freedom of movement during sleep, and users felt that they did not need to choose a sleep position with the DreamWear masks.¹
Ergonomically designed to provide stability and seal during sleep.

Ergonomically designed to provide stability and seal during sleep.

For nearly 10 years, DreamWear has offered continual innovation on the mask platform.

Ergonomically designed to provide stability and seal during sleep.

For nearly 10 years, DreamWear has offered continual innovation on the mask platform.

Ergonomically designed to provide stability and seal during sleep.

For nearly 10 years, DreamWear has offered continual innovation on the mask platform.
  • Features top-of-head air delivery
  • Great option for those who sleep in different positions¹
  • Provides freedom of movement during sleep¹
  • Ergonomically designed to provide stability and seal during sleep.
See all features
Features top-of-head air delivery

Features top-of-head air delivery

DreamWear is a great option for those who want the tube connection on top of the head and out of view.

Features top-of-head air delivery

DreamWear is a great option for those who want the tube connection on top of the head and out of view.

Features top-of-head air delivery

DreamWear is a great option for those who want the tube connection on top of the head and out of view.
Great option for those who sleep in different positions¹

Great option for those who sleep in different positions¹

DreamWear is winner of two Red Dot Awards and iF for design and innovation excellence.²

Great option for those who sleep in different positions¹

DreamWear is winner of two Red Dot Awards and iF for design and innovation excellence.²

Great option for those who sleep in different positions¹

DreamWear is winner of two Red Dot Awards and iF for design and innovation excellence.²
Provides freedom of movement during sleep¹

Provides freedom of movement during sleep¹

DreamWear masks provide freedom of movement during sleep, and users felt that they did not need to choose a sleep position with the DreamWear masks.¹

Provides freedom of movement during sleep¹

DreamWear masks provide freedom of movement during sleep, and users felt that they did not need to choose a sleep position with the DreamWear masks.¹

Provides freedom of movement during sleep¹

DreamWear masks provide freedom of movement during sleep, and users felt that they did not need to choose a sleep position with the DreamWear masks.¹
Ergonomically designed to provide stability and seal during sleep.

Ergonomically designed to provide stability and seal during sleep.

For nearly 10 years, DreamWear has offered continual innovation on the mask platform.

Ergonomically designed to provide stability and seal during sleep.

For nearly 10 years, DreamWear has offered continual innovation on the mask platform.

Ergonomically designed to provide stability and seal during sleep.

For nearly 10 years, DreamWear has offered continual innovation on the mask platform.
  • ¹Analysis after 30 day of use during Jul/Aug 2020. Pillows preference trial (n=131). Prescribed masks include ResMed Airfit P10, P30i, Swift Fx, F&P Brevida, Philips DreamWear Gel Pillows, Nuance / Pro
  • ²RedDot, 2016, 2018 (red-dot.org) and iF Product Design, 2016, 2018 (ifdesign.com)
  • ³Data from Philips conducted comparable assembly weight test for DreamWear Gel Pillows, DreamWear Silicone Pillows and ResMed Airfit P30i mask.
  • ⁴30 day Patient Preference study with DreamWear Gel Pillows users; n = 120 conducted July / Aug 2020.

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