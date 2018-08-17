Procedural Guidance

InnoSight comes equipped with workflow and image enhancement capabilities such as biopsy guidelines, central line placement and enhanced needle visualization making it an ultrasound of choice for biopsy procedures and nerve blocks. User can perform the needle guidance with freehand technique or use compatible biopsy kits depending on the transducer used. The enhanced needle visualization (ENV) capability allows users to locate the needle and for real time continuous tracking of the needle.