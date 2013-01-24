Image fusion and navigation

Image fusion combines the inherent advantages of multimodality imaging directly on the ultrasound system using electromagnetic tracking. By combining CT/MR/PET with the live ultrasound and real-time position of the patient, the clinician has access to a powerful diagnostic tool while limits radiation due to the need for less conformity scans and maximising throughput in the department. EPIQ’s exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS) comes to image fusion with automated registration of CT/MR and ultrasound volumes– in 1/10 the standard alignment time. Needle Navigation is a performance-enhancing tool for challenging interventional cases in the liver, and has been shown to improve workflow and reduce radiation exposure by using fewer confirmatory scans. Philips EPIQ with features a full suite of solutions which includes the CIVCO eTrax™, Philips Adaptive Needle Tracker, and Philips Co-axial Needle Trackers. With such a wide range of compatibility to biopsy and ablation devices, the clinician has freedom to choose the best tools for the procedure depending on the level of complexity.