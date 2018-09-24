Around 10 or 15 years ago treating a patient with an aortic aneurism would have required five days in the ICU, seven days in hospital and 30 days of recovery1. Physicians expect the technology they use to evolve to match the procedure they are performing. Today, the emergence of hybrid interventional suites has brought significant benefits to cardiovascular patients and practitioners, allowing multidisciplinary care teams to execute numerous clinical solutions in one convenient and practical setting.

Through image guided therapies, which enable minimally invasive procedures, there is the possibility to have an aortic valve replaced, have an aneurism repair done, then go home in two or three days2. This has helped address a number of headaches for heads of departments, whose teams have limited time and resources to make care decisions and still deal with all the patients who need care. The more efficiently they can utilise care teams, the more time they can spend treating the patients.