    Services for high volume scanning capability  and professional program development


    Philips Digital Pathology Services incorporate sophisticated imaging and management technology for rapid evidence-based decisions and the professional support services necessary to achieve operational excellence.
     

    In spite of rapid developments in medical technology, the fundamental inefficiencies of glass slides remain, including handling/ transfer, and limited scalability. In addition, as the workload increases, the pool of active pathologists shrinks. Digital pathology is the solution to these issues
    1Source: WHO 2020 report on cancer. Foreword, page 12. Tedros Adhonam Ghebreyesus, Director General World Health Organization

    Why digitize ?


    A digitized specimen has the potential to open new opportunities for increased efficiency and a reduction in the shortcomings of a traditional analog histopathology workflow. A digitized specimen does not break, get lost, cost time and money to ship, or require significant physical storage space. It can be shared remotely for quick collaboration and archived/accessed at a moment’s notice. Pathologists can organize and review a large number of cases with ease
    “Digital pathology has helped us speed up and improve collaboration across four different hospital sites for almost immediate diagnosis.”


    Dr. Raimundo García del Moral

    Head Pathologist at Hospital Campus de la Salud,

    Granada, Spain

    Partnering for success


    The benefits of a digital pathology solution are best realized through a strong partnership. We work with you to help achieve your pathology goals and ensure you adopt the new technology in the most effective way for your organization.
    We begin by meeting with you to explore your opportunities and understand your mission. Upon completion of a qualitative currentstate analysis, we design the ideal future state with recommended solutions. Then we define the partnership and the plans to move forward. Finally, we execute on the services and assist as you drive positive outcomes.

    It is critical that care be taken to properly prepare for a significant shift in the pathology paradigm, and we have the expertise to support you in this transformation.
    Pathology Planning Services
    With a good understanding of your lab operations, procedures, and strategic goals, our specialist delivers a holistic solution overview that is tailored to your current need and considerate of your long-term plans
    We connect the dots between the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution (PIPS). and your Laboratory Information System (LIS), to serve the pathologists’ workflow. We offer single-site and multi-site LIS integration.
    Staff turnover, workflow changes, and a variety of other dynamics can impact the on-going knowledge level, requiring the need for refresher courses. Additional education can also be scheduled as you integrate new add-ons, update the software, etc.
    Quantitative analysis (data analysis) to baseline the metrics is complemented by interviews and observations to determine if there are discrepancies between the data and the new workflow. We then identify opportunities and offer recommendations for workflow improvements
    End-to-end technology solution

    Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is a clinical system that provides pathology staff with advanced tools to support your clinical practice, enhance productivity and patient care, and reduce costs across your healthcare system. This scalable digital pathology solution can be tailored to meet the needs of high case volumes and facilitate expansion to create virtual networks across multiple pathology labs. 
    Our Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution (PIPS) delivers high quality images by using a standardized and fully automated scanning process. It digitizes up to 60 slides per hour (15x15 mm tissue size) with a 300 slide capacity, at a 98.4%1 first pass rate.
    Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution (PIPS) Viewer software allows you to organize, access, review, manage, and present your cases with ease. The viewer includes a rich set of tools for making annotations and measurements, including highlighted tissue features.
    Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution (PIPS) Application Server and Storage software offers customizable management of image repositories, comprehensive LIS interoperability, and tailored network options. One server can support up to 14 scanners.

    Advanced software tools are included to manage the scanning, storage, presentation, analysis, and sharing of information.

    1 As demonstrated in validation study as reported in Mukhopadhyay et al. Am J Surg Path (2017). 

    Why choose Philips Digital Pathology Services


    Digital pathology has the potential to save time for your pathologists in matching slides and paperwork to cases, transporting cases, error correction, retrieving prior cases, organizing cases, querying for cases, and collaborating on cases with colleagues. It also supports an increase in information sharing across your organization by increasing accessibility to histology cases.

    With Philips Digital Pathology Services you benefit from:
     

    • A complete portfolio, combining Ultra-Fast Scanner capabilities and imaging software with clinical expertise
    • A portfolio of service modules corresponding to the digital journey, derived from your unique needs
    • Consulting experience built on fact-based market insights and benchmarks, ensuring an optimal ‘total cost of ownership’
    • Long-term trusted partnership providing training-on-demand based on live cases, ensuring sustained quality and performance of the digital pathology solution
