Amsterdam, The Netherlands and Vancouver, BC, Canada – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today unveiled intelligent and connected pathology solutions that will be showcased at the 2018 United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) Annual Meeting, from March 17-23 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. At Philips’ booth (#542), USCAP attendees will experience a comprehensive portfolio of digital pathology systems and AI-powered software that enhance imaging quality and pathologists’ workflows, ultimately helping to drive seamless patient care.
As diagnostic workloads expand in both volume and complexity due to a growing number of cancer cases, pathology services are under mounting pressure to provide efficient and high quality diagnoses. Leveraging innovative and intelligent digital solutions can help support pathologists in delivering quick and accurate diagnoses, while simultaneously lowering the cost of healthcare delivery through increased operational efficiencies. Philips’ suite of digital pathology systems features collaboration and image analytics software that helps simplify access to histopathology information and empowers pathology laboratories to transform cancer care.