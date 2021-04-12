Home
    QP6530/15 OneBlade Pro Face
    OneBlade Pro Face
    OneBlade Pro Face

    QP6530/15

    The blade of my Philips OneBlade is turning green too quickly

    Your Philips OneBlade is equipped with a blade-wear indicator. 
    A green bar will gradually appear on the blade as you use it. When this bar is clearly visible, it is recommended that you replace your blade, for the best possible OneBlade experience. While the green bar is intended as an indication, you may wish to replace your blade sooner or later than indicated, depending on how satisfied you are with the performance of the blade.
    Always use original Philips replacement blades with your OneBlade.

    Depending on your usage behaviour, the exact lifetime of your blade may vary. Similar to manual blades, your blade will become blunt over time, and this may result in reduced shaving performance and an increased sensation of hair pulling during shaving and trimming. 
    Philips OneBlade turning green

    Clean the blade regularly

    One of the reasons for the blade turning green quicker than expected is improper cleaning. Cleaning tools such as brushes, towels etc. or chemical liquids can cause early visual wear. Please follow the cleaning instructions below for OneBlade:
    • After every use, blow off any hair that has accumulated on the blade.
    • Turn your OneBlade on and rinse the blade and comb(s) with lukewarm water.
    • If the attachments need to be cleaned more thoroughly, turn the OneBlade off, remove its attachments and wash them under a tap.
    Do not tap your blade on a hard surface like the sink to clean or dry it. This can damage the device. 
    Cleaning Philips OneBlade

    Use your OneBlade only on recommended body parts

    The Philips OneBlade is designed to be used on the face to trim and edge up your beard. With the body attachment, you can also use it on your body. However, if you use your OneBlade on other non-recommended areas, like your head, it may cause the blade to wear and turn green prematurely.

    Always make sure that your skin is clean before using OneBlade on it.

    High hair volume and density

    The lifetime of the blade of your Philips OneBlade also depends on the volume and density of your hair. The blade may wear out quicker when used on hard or long hair than on soft and/or short hair.
    If you are still not satisfied with the performance of your OneBlade or you feel you need to replace it much earlier than 4 months, feel free to contact us for further support.

