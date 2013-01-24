Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    LongLife EcoVision

    Conventional Interior and Signalling

    12498LLECOB2
    • Drive with care Drive with care Drive with care
      -{discount-value}

      LongLife EcoVision Conventional Interior and Signalling

      12498LLECOB2

      Drive with care

      Tired of changing your signalling and interior bulbs all the time? With higher lifetime of a car bulb, Philips LongLife EcoVision is the choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles. See all benefits

      LongLife EcoVision Conventional Interior and Signalling

      Drive with care

      Tired of changing your signalling and interior bulbs all the time? With higher lifetime of a car bulb, Philips LongLife EcoVision is the choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles. See all benefits

      Drive with care

      Tired of changing your signalling and interior bulbs all the time? With higher lifetime of a car bulb, Philips LongLife EcoVision is the choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles. See all benefits

      LongLife EcoVision Conventional Interior and Signalling

      Drive with care

      Tired of changing your signalling and interior bulbs all the time? With higher lifetime of a car bulb, Philips LongLife EcoVision is the choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all signalling-and-interior-lighting

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        LongLife EcoVision

        LongLife EcoVision

        Conventional Interior and Signalling

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Make sure the lamp fits your car!

        Go to selector tool

        Drive with care

        Higher lifetime, less replacement

        • Type of lamp: P21W
        • Pack of: 2
        • 12 V, 21 W
        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

        Wide range of 12-V lamps to meet all applications

        Wide range of 12-V lamps to meet all applications

        Which 12-V lamp for which application? Philips' Automotive offering includes all car-specific functions: numberplate lights, rear position/parking light, glove box lights, interior signalling, front parking lights, Daytime Running Lights.

        Complying with the high quality standards of ECE homologation

        Philips automotive products and services are considered best in class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high-quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

        Extended lifetime for better value

        LongLife EcoVision indicator and interior lights are the best choice for drivers seeking optimal value. Their increased lifetime combined with high heat and vibration resistance guarantees a hassle-free drive for extended periods of time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          21  W

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          Up to 1250 h

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          460  lm

        • Packaging Data

          EAN3
          8727900382112
          EAN1
          8727900382105
          Packaging type
          B2

        • Product description

          Application
          • Front indicator
          • Interior
          • Number plate
          • Rear fog light
          • Rear indicator
          • Reversing light
          • Side indicator
          • Stop light
          • Boot light
          • Daytime running light
          • Rear headlight
          Base
          BA15s
          Designation
          PY21W
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Range
          LongLife EcoVision
          Technology
          Conventional
          Type
          P21W

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          0.3  kg
          Height
          13.1  cm
          Width
          13.5  cm

        • Packed product information

          Pack Quantity
          2
          MOQ (for professionals)
          20
          Gross weight per piece
          15  g
          Height
          12.9  cm
          Net weight per piece
          7.7  g

        • Ordering information

          Ordering code
          38210530
          Order entry
          12498LLECOB2

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Long lasting

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products