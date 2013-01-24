Home
      LED Professional Work Light HL22M rechargeable headlamp

LPL74X1

See better, work better

The lightweight Philips HL22M headlamp provides bright white light where you need it. Variable output, two preset modes of up to 150 and 300 lumens, an integrated flash function plus the motion sensor make it a versatile, hands-free tool.

      The lightweight Philips HL22M headlamp provides bright white light where you need it. Variable output, two preset modes of up to 150 and 300 lumens, an integrated flash function plus the motion sensor make it a versatile, hands-free tool. See all benefits

      The lightweight Philips HL22M headlamp provides bright white light where you need it. Variable output, two preset modes of up to 150 and 300 lumens, an integrated flash function plus the motion sensor make it a versatile, hands-free tool. See all benefits

      The lightweight Philips HL22M headlamp provides bright white light where you need it. Variable output, two preset modes of up to 150 and 300 lumens, an integrated flash function plus the motion sensor make it a versatile, hands-free tool. See all benefits

        See better, work better

        Rechargeable motion-sensing LED headlamp

        • Up to 300 lumens of brightness
        • Motion-sensing
        • Rechargeable
        • Impact-resistant casing

        Clear white 6500 K light

        The Philips HL22M features a powerful white light with a 110° beam angle. It illuminates as far as 70 metres ahead at up to 300 lumens in Boost mode. The 6500 K light is easy on the eye, improving visual comfort and reducing eye strain for fatigue-free working.

        From 50 to 300 lumens

        Turn the side-mounted control to gradually vary the output between 50 and 300 lumens. This unique feature of the Philips HL22M allows you to light every detail with pinpoint precision, wherever you're working.

        Two preset modes

        Match the light intensity to your work needs by turning the side-mounted knob or selecting one of the two presets. If you want the balanced mode, press the "M" button once and enjoy 150 lumens of stable light. Press twice for the Boost mode of 300 lumens. You also can use the integrated flashing-light function by pressing it for the third time.

        Motion-sensor mode

        The Philips HL22M comes with a motion-sensor mode for hands-free use. This means you can control the headlamp by waving your hand in front of the sensor. To activate the sensor mode, turn on your lamp, press the motion-sensing button until the blue light on the top-left corner illuminates and enjoy hands-free control.

        Rotating light module

        The Philips HL22M headlight features a 45° rotating light module to direct the light exactly where you need it and get the job done.

        Fast-charge, long-life battery

        The Philips HL22M headlight takes less than three hours to fully charge. With a battery designed to last from 3 to 12 hours, it lets you work a full day without interruption. Then recharge overnight, ready to go again the next day.

        Rechargeable via micro USB

        The Philips HL22M headlamp can be charged by micro USB cable (included in the pack).

        Comfortable headband

        The Philips HL22M boasts an anti-slip elastic headband which fits comfortably around your head. The headband is easily adjustable and comes with extra colour clips to aid identification when several head torches are in use.

        IK07 impact-resistant casing

        We designed our Philips HL22M with a rubber coating material for better grip and enhanced durability. Conforming to international impact-resistance standard IK07, the robust Philips HL22M headlamp is built to withstand the toughest working environments.

        IP67 splash and dust protected

        The Philips HL22M conforms to international splash- and dust-resistance rating IP67. Built to rigorous manufacturing standards with multiple sealing processes, your headlamp is resistant to splashed water and protected from dust.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          LPL74X1
          Ordering code
          00824431

        • Electrical characteristics

          Battery capacity
          1400  mAh
          Wattage
          3  W
          Battery run time (eco)
          up to 6 H at 150 lm, 12 H at 50 lm
          Battery type
          Li-ion battery
          Charging cable type
          1 m Micro USB cable
          Plug type
          Not included
          Battery charging time
          2.8 hours
          Power Source
          3.7 V, 1400 mAh
          Voltage
          3.7 V (Battery)
          Battery run time (boost)
          up to 3 H at 300 lm

        • Light characteristics

          Beam angle
          110°  degree
          Colour temperature
          6500  K
          LED lifetime
          >10000  hrs
          Light intensity (boost)
          450 lux at 0.5 m
          Light intensity (eco)
          220 lux and 70 lux at 0.5 m
          Light output (eco)
          150 lumens and 50 lumens
          Light output
          300 lumens

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          1300  g
          Height
          10.7  cm
          Length
          19.8  cm
          Width
          17  cm

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8719018008244
          EAN3
          8719018008251

        • Packed product information

          Height
          4.8  cm
          Length
          9.5  cm
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          6
          Weight with cable
          170  g
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Weight without batteries
          115  g
          Size
          Compact
          Cable length
          1 m

        • Product description

          Impact protection rating (IK)
          IK07
          Ingress protection rating (IP)
          IP67
          Magnet
          No
          Materials and finishing
          Rubber
          Operating Temperature
          0°C to 50  °C
          Orientable light
          45° rotatable headlamp
          Resistant to
          • grease
          • oil
          • workshop solvents
          Technology
          LED
          Range
          Headlamp
          Headband
          Soft and anti-slip headband

        • Marketing specifications

          Product highlight
          Motion sensing headlamp
          Expected benefits
          • See better
          • Work better

