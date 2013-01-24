  • 2 year warranty

    Pregnancy needn’t be a headache

     

    As your body changes and your hormones levels rise to support the growing needs of your baby, headaches can be common, especially in your first trimester.

     

    But don’t worry. We’re here to help, with six simple but effective ways to ease a headache:

    1) Sleep well

     

    Growing a baby is tiring work. Keep headaches at bay by listening to your body and taking time to relax and sleep well.

    2) Drink water

     

    Drink waterYour body needs extra water during pregnancy. Drinking eight glasses of water a daywill help you stay hydrated and feel at your best.

    3) Eat a balanced healthy diet

     

    Give your body and mind a boost by eating plenty of fresh fruit, vegetables, wholegains, nuts and seeds. Try to avoid sugary and processed foods that can bringon a headache.

     

    4) Ditch caffeine

     

    Keeping your caffeine levels low has lots of great benefits for you and your baby. Tryreplacing your morning coffee with water, or squash to keep headaches away.

     

    5) Exercise

     

    Getting out and about in the fresh air can help you to de-stress, increase blood flowto your baby and help ease a headache. Plus, exercise releases naturalendorphins, so it feels pretty good too! 

     

    6) Get advice

     

    Some popular headache medications are not safe during pregnancy. Speak to your healthcareprovider or pharmacist to find out which medications are safe for you and yourbaby.


    If your headache does not improve or you experience any problems with your vision,or have a temperature, contact your healthcare provider for advice.

     

    Written by Team Health & Parenting

     
