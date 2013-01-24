When can you take a newborn out?

Just like determining if your baby is ready to go for a walk is a judgment call, so is taking them to a restaurant. There are no strict rules to follow. As long as your baby is healthy and you feel comfortable doing it, taking your newborn to a quiet restaurant is perfectly fine2. We do have some tips for you, to minimize the risks and make the experience as pleasant as possible:

1. Feed your baby just before leaving

This might satisfy your little one enough to sleep through your meal.

2. Ask for a private corner in the restaurant

This reduces the risk of your baby getting exposed to harmful germs, viruses and bacteria. It may also make you feel less uncomfortable if your baby decides to scream at the top of their lungs. Giving them a soother and rocking their pram for a bit might be enough to get them back to sleep.

3. Cover the pram

This will shield your baby from strangers, while ensuring they are still getting ample air flow.