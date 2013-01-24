  • 2 year warranty

    Reading Time: 5 Min
    Home ›› When can you take a newborn out?

    When can you take a newborn out?

     

    The first moments outside with your newborn are very special. So when your little one is finally here, there’s a good chance you can’t wait to take them out. But it’s wise to take some precautions to ensure baby’s first days out are as enjoyable as possible – for you and your little one.

    When can you take a newborn out?

    Outside image
    Some people think you need to wait weeks before taking your newborn out for the first time. That’s actually not the case1. As soon as you feel ready to go outside and the weather is nice, feel free to go for a stroll around the neighborhood. We advise avoiding crowded places, as your baby’s immune system is still developing and might not be able to handle the amount of harmful germs yet. But a walk in the park is often perfectly fine and might actually be beneficial to you and your baby’s health, because of the fresh air and vitamin D. One sidenote, though: always consult your doctor first. They might advise postponing going outside if your baby was born prematurely or has a condition that affects its immune system.

    When can I take my newborn out to a restaurant?

    Smiling woman holding the baby

    Just like determining if your baby is ready to go for a walk is a judgment call, so is taking them to a restaurant. There are no strict rules to follow. As long as your baby is healthy and you feel comfortable doing it, taking your newborn to a quiet restaurant is perfectly fine2. We do have some tips for you, to minimize the risks and make the experience as pleasant as possible:

     

    1. Feed your baby just before leaving
    This might satisfy your little one enough to sleep through your meal.

     

    2. Ask for a private corner in the restaurant
    This reduces the risk of your baby getting exposed to harmful germs, viruses and bacteria. It may also make you feel less uncomfortable if your baby decides to scream at the top of their lungs. Giving them a soother and rocking their pram for a bit might be enough to get them back to sleep. 

     

    3. Cover the pram
    This will shield your baby from strangers, while ensuring they are still getting ample air flow. 

    When can you take a newborn swimming?

    Man and the baby are swimming together
    While taking your newborn out for a walk in the first couple of weeks is perfectly fine, taking them swimming is a different story. Babies cannot regulate their temperature like we can and easily pick up infections from water. That’s why it’s wise to wait until your little one is around two months old before you let them dip their toes in the water. And even then, make sure the water in the swimming pool is heated to around 32° C. A large public pool will be too cold for a baby under 6 months old. Of course, you can always let your baby dip their toes in a (baby) bathtub at home. This is a great way for your baby to get used to being in water.

    How to dress a newborn when you’re going out

    Baby in the stroller
    Make sure your baby is dressed appropriately for the weather. Don’t underdress them, but don’t overdress them either. Your baby does not need five layers of wool to stay warm. Dress them up in the same number of layers you are wearing, and take an extra jacket just in case.

    Always listen to your doctor

     

    As mentioned before, we'd advise consulting your doctor before taking out your newborn for the first time. Your little one might not be ready to go outside or might need special care.

     

    Sources used:

    1 https://www.hopkinsallchildrens.org/Patients-Families/Health-Library/HealthDocNew/When-Can-I-Take-My-Newborn-Out-in-Public

    2 https://www.romper.com/p/when-you-can-bring-your-newborn-to-a-restaurant-according-to-a-pediatrician-17017320

