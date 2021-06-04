My Philips Groomer is not charging
The electric socket is not working
Using a different charger
Groomer is not placed correctly in the charging stand
Groomer is dirty
To clean your groomer, take off the attachments and cutter and clean the area underneath it. A lot of hair can collect there.
If your groomer is washable, you can clean this area with water. Do not use soapy water or any cleaning detergents, as this can remove the protective oil on the cutter and effect its performance. Wash and dry the attachments separately before reattaching them to the groomer.
If your appliance is not washable, clean it with the small brush provided with it or use a cotton bud.
Watch the instructional video below as an example to learn how to clean your groomer properly. For detailed cleaning instructions, check the user manual of your particular model.
If you have tried the tips above but your groomer still does not charge, please contact us for further help.