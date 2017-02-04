Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Soother free

    Saying goodbye to your little one's soother

    Dr Kerry Taylor

    Dr Kerry Taylor

    Parent Infant Clinical Psychologist

    Words from an expert


    There is nothing wrong with trying to soothe or console your infant when they are overwhelmed or upset. This is parental instinct.

     

    As your baby grows you will naturally want to make sure that their soother use is exactly right for their needs and development. For example, when your child is in an alert state they are wired for communication and will need to use their mouth to make pre-verbal movements and sounds. In other states, such as when they are drowsy or a distressed, your baby is not in ‘communication mode’ so a soother is just fine.

     

    As your baby becomes a toddler they may start to only need their soother at particular times of the day, like nap time, or bed time. You know your baby best, so you will know when the time is right for you and your family to significantly reduce, or even say goodbye, to the soother.

     

    To make this process easier for you, I have shared some methods to help your child become soother free, as well as some useful tips to help you and your little one with this transition.

    It can take multiple methods and tricks before your toddler says goodbye to their soother

    Friendly methods

    Friendly methods


    Every child prefers a different method. Find out which method fits you and your toddler.

    Read article

    Helpful tips

    Friendly tips


    Make it a happy and joyful experience and be inspired by our helpful tips.

    Read article

    Read a bedtime story to your toddler  

     

    Tap into your child’s imagination and creativity and use the magic of a fun bedtime story to help your little one become soother free.

    Read now (347.0KB)

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.