Saying goodbye to your little one's soother

Words from an expert



There is nothing wrong with trying to soothe or console your infant when they are overwhelmed or upset. This is parental instinct. As your baby grows you will naturally want to make sure that their soother use is exactly right for their needs and development. For example, when your child is in an alert state they are wired for communication and will need to use their mouth to make pre-verbal movements and sounds. In other states, such as when they are drowsy or a distressed, your baby is not in ‘communication mode’ so a soother is just fine. As your baby becomes a toddler they may start to only need their soother at particular times of the day, like nap time, or bed time. You know your baby best, so you will know when the time is right for you and your family to significantly reduce, or even say goodbye, to the soother. To make this process easier for you, I have shared some methods to help your child become soother free, as well as some useful tips to help you and your little one with this transition.