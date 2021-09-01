Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

Signalling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you're doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signalling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED signalling lights provide you with bright and intense amber lighting for your turn signals and side repeaters. Your car says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED signalling lights.