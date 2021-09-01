Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Automatic delivery of replenishment every chosen frequency
    • Pause, postpone or advance a
      replenishment shipment
    • Cancel anytime
    • No returns
    • To manage and cancel your
      subscription, log into your account
    • Try the device with monthly payments
    • Easy cancellation of your subscription
    • Free delivery and returns
    • Manage your subscription through your personal account

    Ultinon Pro6000 SI

    Car signalling bulb

    11066RU60X2
    • Enjoy lasting brightness Enjoy lasting brightness Enjoy lasting brightness
      -{discount-value}

      Ultinon Pro6000 SI Car signalling bulb

      11066RU60X2

      Enjoy lasting brightness

      For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED-RED [˜W21/5W] stop and tail lights. Their intense red colour looks great and increases visibility so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Ultinon Pro6000 SI Car signalling bulb

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Enjoy lasting brightness

        For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED-RED [˜W21/5W] stop and tail lights. Their intense red colour looks great and increases visibility so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

        Enjoy lasting brightness

        For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED-RED [˜W21/5W] stop and tail lights. Their intense red colour looks great and increases visibility so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          Ultinon Pro6000 SI Car signalling bulb

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          Enjoy lasting brightness

          For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED-RED [˜W21/5W] stop and tail lights. Their intense red colour looks great and increases visibility so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

          Similar products

          See all Signalling and interior lighting

            Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

            All your needs covered in one purchase

            Bundle price

            Skip this

            Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

            Add accessories

            Ultinon Pro6000 SI

            Ultinon Pro6000 SI

            Car signalling bulb

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            Make sure the lamp fits your car!

            Go to selector tool

            Enjoy lasting brightness

            Brighter, elegant signals

            • LED-RED [~W21/5W]
            • Number of bulbs: 2
            • 12 V, 6000 K Cool White
            • Advanced automotive system

            Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

            Signalling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you're doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signalling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED signalling lights provide you with bright and intense red lighting for stop and tail signals. Your car says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED signalling lights.

            Instant safety information for other drivers

            Compared with incandescent lights, Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LEDs light up instantly to ensure that other drivers can react faster, keeping you safer.

            Ergonomic design with three-LED array

            For your stop and tail signals, Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its wide angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it.

            Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

            While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there's no reason why you shouldn't look good at the same time. If you're wanting to upgrade your style without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED signals is a smart way to spend your money.

            Enhanced lifetime of up to 5,000 hours

            You want bright, stylish car lights but you don't want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional bulbs - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. Even at a higher light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED lights are built to last. Due to features such as high-end LED technology and advanced heat-management systems, they last for up to 5,000 hours of operation.

            Easy to install and compatible with most car models

            Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: Philips Ultinon Pro6000 comes with standard caps and is polarity-free, so replacement is quick and easy.

            Electrical compatibility with most cars

            LED retrofit and conventional bulbs differ from one another in terms of wattage, composition and power consumption. Replacing your conventional bulbs with other LEDs may prove problematic. Philips Ultinon Pro6000 bulbs are electrically compatible with most cars. Additional adapters are available as accessories for troubleshooting, if needed. We sell a complete solution.

            Technical Specifications

            • Marketing specifications

              Product highlight
              • Automotive Grade LED
              • Powerful brightness
              • Uniform light distribution
              Expected benefits
              Brighter, elegant signals

            • Product description

              Application
              Stop/Tail
              Base
              W3x16q
              Designation
              W21/5W LED red 11066 RU60 12 V X 2
              Homologation ECE
              NO
              Range
              Ultinon Pro6000 SI
              Technology
              LED
              Type
              LED-RED [~W21/5W]
              Voltage
              12  V

            • Lifetime

              Life time
              5000 hrs

            • Light characteristics

              Lumens
              75/15
              Colour temperature
              Red

            • Ordering information

              Order entry
              11066RU60X2
              Ordering code
              1552530

            • Packaging Data

              EAN1
              8719018015525
              EAN3
              8719018015532
              Packaging type
              X2

            • Packed product information

              Gross weight per piece
              36  g
              Length
              14.2  cm
              Width
              12.1  cm
              Height
              10.3  cm
              Net weight per piece
              13  g
              Pack Quantity
              2 pcs
              MOQ (for professionals)
              10 packs

            • Outer pack information

              Length
              9.5  cm
              Width
              1.5  cm
              Height
              13.5  cm
              Net weight per piece
              360  g
              Gross weight per piece
              0.51  kg

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Suggested products

              Recently viewed products

                • Non-ECE compliant

                Help with your online order

                Online Store Support
                Terms and conditions
                Search order
                Student discount
                © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

                Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.