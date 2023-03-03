Search terms
Stand out from the crowd
For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED [˜W5W] for your position lights, interior light and licence plate light*. They are 6500 K daylight-bright and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits
Signalling bulb
Select our bright white Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lamps for superior visibility and style in your car, your position lights and on your number plate. These bright, stylish lights will transform your driving experience. Whether you're searching for a dropped phone, your passengers want to read or you're trying to find the best route to your destination, you can now enjoy bright interior light that's kind to your eyes. And these stylish bulbs will also give you an eye-catching number plate. Make a style statement with Philips LED exterior signalling lights.
Whether it's for a reading light, glove compartment, number plate or boot lighting, the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its wide angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it.
You want bright and stylish lights, but you don't want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional signal lights - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights are extremely durable with their lifetime of 3,000 hours which is up to twice the lifespan of conventional W5W signalling bulbs (Philips W5W 12V). Replacing your conventional W5W bulbs with Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights will avoid multiple replacements in the future to save you money and time.
Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 comes with standard caps so replacement is easy and quick.
