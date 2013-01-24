Home
    Automotive signalling lamp

    12499ECO
    Energy saver
      Automotive signalling lamp

      12499ECO

      Energy saver

      EcoVision consumes less energy than a standard car lamp. EcoVision lamps reduce your car's fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, which means you save fuel and money while helping the planet

      Automotive signalling lamp

      Energy saver

      EcoVision consumes less energy than a standard car lamp. EcoVision lamps reduce your car's fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, which means you save fuel and money while helping the planet See all benefits

      Energy saver

      EcoVision consumes less energy than a standard car lamp. EcoVision lamps reduce your car's fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, which means you save fuel and money while helping the planet See all benefits

      Automotive signalling lamp

      Energy saver

      EcoVision consumes less energy than a standard car lamp. EcoVision lamps reduce your car's fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, which means you save fuel and money while helping the planet See all benefits

        Automotive signalling lamp

        Energy saver

        • P21/5 W
        • 12 V
        • 21/5 W

        Up to 15% energy saving

        EcoVision lamps consume less energy than standard lamps.

        Reduces your car's fuel consumption

        Over their lifetime, just one pair of EcoVision lamps can save you on fuel, which means you can drive longer for the same fuel expenditure

        Reduce your car's CO2 emission

        Over their lifetime, one pair of EcoVision lamps will reduce your car's CO2 emissions. If everyone switched to EcoVision, this would save millions of tonnes of CO2.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          21/5  W
          Base
          BAY15d
          Application
          • Turn/warning light
          • Stop light
          • 3rd stop light
          • Parking light
          Homologation
          ECE compliant (street legal)

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Green Specifications

          Heavy metals
          • Cd free
          • Hg free
          • Pb free

