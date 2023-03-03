Halogen upgrade headlights that offer a highly stylish look

Philips WhiteVision ultra moto is designed for drivers who are looking for an upgrade with the style and appearance of LED lighting, but who drive a vehicle with halogen technology. Thanks to the new and advanced coating formula on the glass, Philips WhiteVision ultra moto bulbs are our whitest road-legal lights, providing a stunning look in the headlamp's reflector.