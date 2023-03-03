Search terms
Sharp irresistible look
The Philips WhiteVision ultra moto H7, featuring the latest coating formula, delivers stunning 4200 Kelvin. These are the whitest road-legal halogen lights in our portfolio and the perfect choice if you're looking for a cool, stylish look. See all benefits
Motorcycle headlights
With up to 4200 Kelvin, Philips WhiteVision ultra moto headlight bulbs revolutionise the look of your motorcycle with a sharp white light. The right choice for a bright and stylish driving experience!
Philips WhiteVision ultra moto is designed for drivers who are looking for an upgrade with the style and appearance of LED lighting, but who drive a vehicle with halogen technology. Thanks to the new and advanced coating formula on the glass, Philips WhiteVision ultra moto bulbs are our whitest road-legal lights, providing a stunning look in the headlamp's reflector.
Philips WhiteVision ultra moto upgrade headlight bulbs are ECE certified for bright white light on the road. Drivers enjoy a vibrant look and a street-legal bulb compliant with relevant regulations. Without compromising safety by dazzling oncoming drivers, it gives you great visibility.
The new Philips WhiteVision ultra moto coating formula, along with its cool white light, significantly improves visibility at night and enhances driver comfort by reducing eye fatigue. When design meets functionality, you enjoy a great look and enhanced driving comfort.
A longer beam pattern, with up to 60% more vision compared to the legal minimum standard, enables you to not only see other road users more clearly but also be better seen by them. It improves safety and gives you more time to react to potential hazards on the road ahead.
Better and brighter lights allow for increased performance on the road. With their optimised high-precision filament geometry, high-pressure gas filling, high-precision coating and high-quality anti-UV quartz glass, Philips WhiteVision ultra moto headlight bulbs set a new standard for road-legal white light. Engineered for great style and visibility, these headlights provide a more relaxed and fun driving experience.
Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Philips WhiteVision ultra moto is compatible with motorcycle models of major brands.
