Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Next Generation T10 LED Retrofit
Philips presents a new range of LEDs for interior lighting. These upgrades give drivers all the existing benefits of the current LED lighting range, and, in addition, it becomes hassle-free! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Next Generation T10 LED Retrofit
Philips presents a new range of LEDs for interior lighting. These upgrades give drivers all the existing benefits of the current LED lighting range, and, in addition, it becomes hassle-free! See all benefits
Next Generation T10 LED Retrofit
Philips presents a new range of LEDs for interior lighting. These upgrades give drivers all the existing benefits of the current LED lighting range, and, in addition, it becomes hassle-free! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Next Generation T10 LED Retrofit
Philips presents a new range of LEDs for interior lighting. These upgrades give drivers all the existing benefits of the current LED lighting range, and, in addition, it becomes hassle-free! See all benefits
LED solutions
Philips shop price
Total:
Technical specifications
Packaging Data
Green Specifications