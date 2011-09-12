Search terms

    LED Bike lights

    Saferide

    BF60L60BALX1
    5 Awards
    Feel safe, ride safe
      LED Bike lights Saferide

      BF60L60BALX1
      5 Awards

      Take control of your safety

      • Powered by 2 new generation High-power Luxeon LEDs (60 lux)
      • New generation of high-power Luxeon LEDs
      • Motorcycle performance: up to 50 metres road illumination
      • Long life LED technology
      • Glare free beam
        LED Bike lights Saferide

        Take control of your safety

        • Powered by 2 new generation High-power Luxeon LEDs (60 lux)
        • New generation of high-power Luxeon LEDs
        • Motorcycle performance: up to 50 metres road illumination
        • Long life LED technology
        • Glare free beam
        Take control of your safety

        • Powered by 2 new generation High-power Luxeon LEDs (60 lux)
        • New generation of high-power Luxeon LEDs
        • Motorcycle performance: up to 50 metres road illumination
        • Long life LED technology
        • Glare free beam
          LED Bike lights Saferide

          Take control of your safety

          • Powered by 2 new generation High-power Luxeon LEDs (60 lux)
          • New generation of high-power Luxeon LEDs
          • Motorcycle performance: up to 50 metres road illumination
          • Long life LED technology
          • Glare free beam
            LED Bike lights

            LED Bike lights

            Saferide

            Feel safe, ride safe

            Empower yourself on the road with the Saferide LED Bikelight 60 dynamo-driven motorcycle-like performance. With a specially crafted retro reflector and unique housing design.
            Powered by 2 new generation High-power Luxeon LEDs (60 lux)

            Powered by 2 new generation High-power Luxeon LEDs (60 lux)

            Powered by 2 new generation High-power Luxeon LEDs (60 lux). These high quality LEDs have been designed for the automotive industry and are now available to provide safety for bikers on the road.

            New generation of high-power Luxeon LEDs

            New generation of high-power Luxeon LEDs

            To ensure best visibility, our bikelights come equipped with high-power Luxeon LEDs. These high quality LEDs have been designed for the automotive industry and are now available to provide safety for bikers on the road.

            Motorcycle performance: up to 50 metres road illumination

            Motorcycle performance: up to 50 metres road illumination

            Motorcycle performance: up to 50 metres homogeneous road illumination

            Long life LED technology

            Long life LED technology

            Works with all dynamo's

            Works with all dynamo's

            Glare free beam

            Glare free beam

            Foreground illumination

            Foreground illumination

            Technical Specifications

            • Maximum visibility

              Motorcycle-like performance
              up to 50 metres
              Wide beam
              110 lumens
              Colour temperature
              5500 K
              Light output
              60 lux

            • Power

              Dynamo
              Rotary and hub dynamo

            • Run-time

              stand light-function
              4 minutes

            • Ease of use

              4 min standlight function
              Yes
              Application
              • Day
              • Night
              Easy installation
              Yes
              Long life LED technology
              Yes
              Waterproof aluminium housing
              Yes
              Works with all types of dynamo
              Yes

            • Certification

              German certification
              StVZO certification

