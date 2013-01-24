Other items in the box
- carrying strap
- USB cable for PC charging
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
- Quick install guide
Stretch the speaker in sound and size
Bring music to your adventures with a compact, rugged and easily carried speaker that can be strapped to any bag. Anti-clip technology gives better sound for its size. When you want more, just pull it open. Music lasts for half a day. See all benefits
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favourite music and sound from videos or games wirelessly.
This expandable speaker can be shrunk down for music on the go or opened up for better quality sound, simply grab it at the top and bottom and pull.
Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps the quality high, even when the battery is low. It accepts a range of input signals from 300 mV to 1000 mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This built-in function monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amplifier's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A portable speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, but anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery, keeping music distortion-free.
Play your music loud any time, anywhere with a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts for up to 12 hours. Listen to all your music without the fuss of tangled power cords and the inconvenience of looking for electrical outlets, giving you total freedom of movement and a half-day of musical entertainment.
Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of tangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical socket. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.
In line with the Philips CitiScape Strada's headband series, which was inspired by fashionable sneakers and their vividly coloured shoe laces, our by-packed strip is made of a vibrant and finely knitted fabric sleeve making it stylish enough to be a fashion accessory.
Philips awards its 'Green' logo only to its most environmentally friendly products, so you can be rest assured that you are making the right environmental choice. Certification as a Green product means the product is highly energy efficient, uses sustainable packaging (>80% recycled cardboard content, FSC®-certified printed matter and PVC-free packaging), reduces the use of hazardous materials (PVC/BFR free plastic housing) and is easer to recycle.
