    Cappuccinatore

    CP0328
    Cappuccinatore
      Cappuccinatore

      CP0328

      Cappuccinatore

      Do you like a good cappuccino or latte macchiato? This black cappuccinatore or milk frother makes your milk deliciously foamy.

      Cappuccinatore

      Cappuccinatore

      Do you like a good cappuccino or latte macchiato? This black cappuccinatore or milk frother makes your milk deliciously foamy. See all benefits

      Cappuccinatore

      Do you like a good cappuccino or latte macchiato? This black cappuccinatore or milk frother makes your milk deliciously foamy. See all benefits

      Cappuccinatore

      Cappuccinatore

      Do you like a good cappuccino or latte macchiato? This black cappuccinatore or milk frother makes your milk deliciously foamy. See all benefits

      Cappuccinatore

      Cappuccinatore

      Cappuccinatore

      Please check specifications for compatible product

      • Black

      Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits Coffee Product
        • HD8749/01
        • HD8749/11
        • HD8750/11
        • HD8750/18
        • HD8750/19
        • HD8750/81
        • HD8750/88
        • HD8750/99
        • HD8751/12
        • HD8751/14
        • HD8751/19
        • HD8752/41
        • HD8752/49
        • HD8752/84
        • HD8752/85
        • HD8752/99
        • HD8761/01
        • HD8761/26
        • HD8762/01
        • HD8762/19
        • HD8768/01
        • HD8768/08
        • HD8768/09
        • HD8769/09
        • HD8770/10
        • HD8778/11
        • HD8779/01
        • HD8861/11
        • HD8881/09
        • HD8888/19
        • HD8900/01
        • HD8904/01

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

