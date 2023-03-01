Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Automatic delivery of replenishment every chosen frequency
    • Pause, postpone or advance a
      replenishment shipment
    • Cancel anytime
    • No returns
    • To manage and cancel your
      subscription, log into your account
    • Try the device with monthly payments
    • Easy cancellation of your subscription
    • Free delivery and returns
    • Manage your subscription through your personal account

    Breast Pumps

    Massage cushion

    CP2076/01
    • Stimulates the delivery of milk Stimulates the delivery of milk Stimulates the delivery of milk
      -{discount-value}

      Breast Pumps Massage cushion

      CP2076/01

      Stimulates the delivery of milk

      One-size, soft and adaptive silicone cushion that fits into your breast pump. It is designed to stimulate milk flow by massaging your breast. See all benefits

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Breast Pumps Massage cushion

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Stimulates the delivery of milk

        One-size, soft and adaptive silicone cushion that fits into your breast pump. It is designed to stimulate milk flow by massaging your breast. See all benefits

        Stimulates the delivery of milk

        One-size, soft and adaptive silicone cushion that fits into your breast pump. It is designed to stimulate milk flow by massaging your breast. See all benefits

        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          Breast Pumps Massage cushion

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          Stimulates the delivery of milk

          One-size, soft and adaptive silicone cushion that fits into your breast pump. It is designed to stimulate milk flow by massaging your breast. See all benefits

          Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

          All your needs covered in one purchase

          Bundle price

          Skip this

          Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

          Add accessories

          See all parts and accessories
          Breast Pumps

          Breast Pumps

          Massage cushion

          - {discount-value}

          Total:

          Compatible Products

          Where can I find the model number?

          Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

           

          There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

          Look on the box

          Look on the box

          Look inside the product

          Look inside the product

          Look on the product

          Look on the product

          Look on the manual

          Look on the manual

            Stimulates the delivery of milk

            Find matching products on the specifications tab

            • 25 mm

            Accessories

              Technical Specifications

              • Replaceable part

                Fits product types
                • SCD292/22
                • SCD223/10
                • SCF292/22
                • SCF334/22
                • SCF334/23
                • SCF332/21
                • SCF334/25
                • SCF334/26
                • SCF332/11
                • SCF334/12
                • SCF330/30
                • SCF167/01
                • SCF334/13
                • SCF334/16
                • SCF334/15

              Get support for this product

              Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

              Find a spare part or an accessory

              Go to parts and accessories

              Suggested products

                Recently viewed products

                  Exclusive offers, just for you


                  Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

                  £10 off your first purchase.*

                  Early access to sales.

                  Tips on healthy lifestyles.

                  People that are happy to make use of their membership
                  *

                  I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

                  What does this mean?
                  *Click here to read about our terms and conditions

                  Help with your online order

                  Online Store Support
                  Terms and conditions
                  Search order
                  Student discount
                  © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

                  Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.