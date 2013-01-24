Home
    Power cord (AU)

    To connect your breast pump to the mains.
      Philips Avent Power cord (AU)
      CP9913

      CP9913

      To connect your breast pump to the mains.

      This power cord allows you to power your Philips Avent breast pump by the mains current. Combined with the right plug, the cord is fit for use in Australia.

      To connect your breast pump to the mains.

      For: Natural Comfort double electric, SCF334

      • Natural
      • Comfort breast pump
      • Double

      Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types:
        SCF334

