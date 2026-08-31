Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
FM32FD180D/00
Small, light, for use anywhere
Easy, user-friendly plug-and-play device. The colourful Philips USB flash drive STAR edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.
32 GB
Star Edition 2.0
2 pack
An appealing LED indicator shows you the drive is properly connected and working, and pulsates faster when copying files to or from its memory.
Never lose your cap again! The protective cap is integrated into the product design, so it will always stay attached to the USB stick. To bring it into use, you only have to turn the cap backwards, plug the stick in and play.
The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open your packaging and get quick access to your USB stick without hassle.