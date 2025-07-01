Fast, safe and even warming combined with chemical-free sterilization that removes 99.9% of bacteria².
Time to feed your little one? We make it quick and safe
Warm evenly in as little as 3 minutes
Time for a feed? Our technology warms gently as as to prevent hotspots, without sacrificing on speed.
Defrost and keep warm, too
Quickly defrost milk and baby food, and keep warm at the right temperature for up to 60 minutes.
Compatible with bottles and baby food jars
Designed to fit most leading baby bottles. And when your little one is ready to graduate to solids, it defrosts and warms baby food containers, too.
Baby Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer Premium
Sterilize, dry and store
Be ready for baby's next feed in 40 minutes. Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer Premium uses jets of filtered air to dry bottles before turning off. The sterilizer is quick and hygienic, killing 99.9% of germs² for peace of mind at every feed.
Warm, sterilize and feed with ease
Why is sterilizing baby bottles important?
Sterilizing removes harmful germs from bottles, pumps and soothers, helping you keep every feed safe and hygienic for your baby.
Can I warm breast milk safely?
Bottle warmers heat milk gently and evenly to body temperature, helping preserve nutrients and avoid overheating for safe, soothing feeds.
Does it work with baby food too?
You can also use the bottle warmer to defrost or gently warm baby food containers,ideal when your little one starts eating solids
Need it clean? Sterilize with the power of natural steam
Quick and convenient
Sterilize in minutes. Keep contents sterile up to 24 hours when you keep the lid on your electric sterilizer.
Space-saving design
Compact footprint fits most any countertop with sapce for up to 6 bottles and more.
At home or on the go
Powerful electric sterilizers offer a complete solution for your home. Convenient microwave sterilizers and bags go anywhere, anytime.
Supporting moms from Day 1 - Get the Pregnancy⁺ app
Pregnancy⁺ helps you plan, learn and share the care from the start. With daily pregnancy, diet, exercise and labor information, and scan images reflecting baby’s development.
¹Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
²Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.