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Philips Avent PremiumFast bottle warmer for even warming

SCF358/00

3.9
| (239) Reviews

1 award

Smart and easy warming
Prepare warmed feeds in minutes with a bottle warmer that manages the temperature for you. The smart temperature control sensor automatically adjusts the heating pattern so that the warmer warms quickly and evenly.
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WBFW26
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Take the guesswork out of feed preparation

Smart and easy warming

  • Warms evenly, no hotspots

  • Quick warming and defrosting mode

  • Suitable for milk and baby food

Smart temperature control selects the ideal heating mode

Smart temperature control selects the ideal heating mode

Set the milk volume, press start and let the smart temperature control take care of the rest for you. It detects the milk's initial temperature and quickly warms it to the ideal temperature and keeps it there for up to 60 minutes.

Defrost function for frozen milk and baby food containers

Defrost function for frozen milk and baby food containers

Like to keep the freezer stocked with extra feeds? The bottle warmer quickly defrosts milk and baby food containers too.

Warms up baby food containers as well as milk

Warms up baby food containers as well as milk

When your little one is ready to graduate to solids, the bottle warmer also defrosts and warms baby food containers.

Technical specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

239

Reviews

11/09/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Good experience

Easy for use, saves my time. I can prepare warm water in advance and it waiting for next feeding. I recommend for and new and future parents.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium SCF358/00 Fast bottle warmer for even warming

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium SCF358/00 Fast bottle warmer for even warming

29/09/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips employee

Great bottle warm

[Employee of philipsglobal] Glad that I bought this product. Makes warming milk for my baby so easy (that my husband can use it too) . It thats, warms and can keep the milk warm for several hours depending in the setting you choose. And it does not occupy so much space. Always remember to turn it off after use. I highly recommend

Pros

Yes

Cons

No

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium SCF358/00 Fast bottle warmer for even warming

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium SCF358/00 Fast bottle warmer for even warming

29/09/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips employee

Very good

[Employee of philipsglobal] Very good Philips Avent Fast Bottle Warmer This product is straight forward to use and it does a good job of warming up the milk, however, you have to learn to know how long it takes to warm up milk that’s refrigerated etc as when we first began using it we would have to guess as there is no feature to tell you it is ready but after using it for a while you get to know how long you need. We use the thin milk containers to warm up the milk as it is quicker than using the bottle which is made of a thicker plastic. I feel this could’ve been an excellent product had it had a feature to tell you when it is ready and if it had a mode to switch off by itself after a while. Overall it’s a decent gadget that helps to speed end up things but you have to be on top of things as well I.e prepare milk just before feeding time then you can pop the milk In the warmer and tada it is room temp when baby wakes

Pros

yes

Cons

no

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium SCF358/00 Fast bottle warmer for even warming

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium SCF358/00 Fast bottle warmer for even warming

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. For 150 ml/5 oz of milk at a temperature of 22°C/72°F in a 260 ml/9 oz Philips Natural bottle