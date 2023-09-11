2 year warranty
SCF358/00
Save 10%
Warms evenly, no hotspots
Quick warming and defrosting mode
Suitable for milk and baby food
Set the milk volume, press start and let the smart temperature control take care of the rest for you. It detects the milk's initial temperature and quickly warms it to the ideal temperature and keeps it there for up to 60 minutes.
Like to keep the freezer stocked with extra feeds? The bottle warmer quickly defrosts milk and baby food containers too.
When your little one is ready to graduate to solids, the bottle warmer also defrosts and warms baby food containers.
Awards
3.9
of 5
239
Reviews
Ceda
11/09/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good experience
Easy for use, saves my time. I can prepare warm water in advance and it waiting for next feeding. I recommend for and new and future parents.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium SCF358/00 Fast bottle warmer for even warming
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium SCF358/00 Fast bottle warmer for even warming
Evin2
29/09/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Philips employee
Great bottle warm
[Employee of philipsglobal] Glad that I bought this product. Makes warming milk for my baby so easy (that my husband can use it too) . It thats, warms and can keep the milk warm for several hours depending in the setting you choose. And it does not occupy so much space. Always remember to turn it off after use. I highly recommend
Pros
Yes
Cons
No
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium SCF358/00 Fast bottle warmer for even warming
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium SCF358/00 Fast bottle warmer for even warming
Elissa12
29/09/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Philips employee
Very good
[Employee of philipsglobal] Very good Philips Avent Fast Bottle Warmer This product is straight forward to use and it does a good job of warming up the milk, however, you have to learn to know how long it takes to warm up milk that’s refrigerated etc as when we first began using it we would have to guess as there is no feature to tell you it is ready but after using it for a while you get to know how long you need. We use the thin milk containers to warm up the milk as it is quicker than using the bottle which is made of a thicker plastic. I feel this could’ve been an excellent product had it had a feature to tell you when it is ready and if it had a mode to switch off by itself after a while. Overall it’s a decent gadget that helps to speed end up things but you have to be on top of things as well I.e prepare milk just before feeding time then you can pop the milk In the warmer and tada it is room temp when baby wakes
Pros
yes
Cons
no
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium SCF358/00 Fast bottle warmer for even warming
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium SCF358/00 Fast bottle warmer for even warming
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
For 150 ml/5 oz of milk at a temperature of 22°C/72°F in a 260 ml/9 oz Philips Natural bottle