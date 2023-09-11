[Employee of philipsglobal] Very good Philips Avent Fast Bottle Warmer This product is straight forward to use and it does a good job of warming up the milk, however, you have to learn to know how long it takes to warm up milk that’s refrigerated etc as when we first began using it we would have to guess as there is no feature to tell you it is ready but after using it for a while you get to know how long you need. We use the thin milk containers to warm up the milk as it is quicker than using the bottle which is made of a thicker plastic. I feel this could’ve been an excellent product had it had a feature to tell you when it is ready and if it had a mode to switch off by itself after a while. Overall it’s a decent gadget that helps to speed end up things but you have to be on top of things as well I.e prepare milk just before feeding time then you can pop the milk In the warmer and tada it is room temp when baby wakes