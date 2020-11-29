Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Philips Avent

    Fast bottle warmer

    SCF358/00
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    • Fast and easy warming Fast and easy warming Fast and easy warming
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Fast bottle warmer

      SCF358/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Fast and easy warming

      Prepare perfectly warmed feeds in minutes with a bottle warmer that manages the temperature for you. The smart temperature control prevents milk and baby food from overheating and adjusts the heating pattern for fast warming. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £39.99

      Philips Avent Fast bottle warmer

      Fast and easy warming

      Prepare perfectly warmed feeds in minutes with a bottle warmer that manages the temperature for you. The smart temperature control prevents milk and baby food from overheating and adjusts the heating pattern for fast warming. See all benefits

      Fast and easy warming

      Prepare perfectly warmed feeds in minutes with a bottle warmer that manages the temperature for you. The smart temperature control prevents milk and baby food from overheating and adjusts the heating pattern for fast warming. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £39.99

      Philips Avent Fast bottle warmer

      Fast and easy warming

      Prepare perfectly warmed feeds in minutes with a bottle warmer that manages the temperature for you. The smart temperature control prevents milk and baby food from overheating and adjusts the heating pattern for fast warming. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all baby-bottle-warmers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Fast bottle warmer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Fast and easy warming

        Ready in as little as 3 minutes*

        • Warms evenly, no hotspots
        • Warms quickly
        • Defrosts quickly
        • Warms baby food too
        Smart temperature control warms to the ideal temperature

        Smart temperature control warms to the ideal temperature

        Set the milk volume, press start and let the smart temperature control take care of the rest for you. It detects the milk's initial temperature and quickly warms it to the ideal temperature and keeps it there for up to 60 minutes.

        Defrost function for frozen milk and baby food containers

        Defrost function for frozen milk and baby food containers

        Like to keep the freezer stocked with extra feeds? The bottle warmer quickly defrosts milk and baby food containers too.

        Warms up baby food containers as well as milk

        Warms up baby food containers as well as milk

        When your little one is ready to graduate to solids, the bottle warmer also defrosts and warms baby food containers.

        Easy to clean

        Easy to clean

        Designed with just one piece so cleaning is easy and you can enjoy more time with your little one.

        Maintains the ideal temperature for up to 60 minutes

        Maintains the ideal temperature for up to 60 minutes

        Our bottle warmer maintains the perfect temperature for up to 60 minutes, just in case you need more flexibility around mealtimes.

        Compatible with most leading bottle and baby food jar brands

        Compatible with most leading bottle and baby food jar brands

        Designed to fit your baby's favourite Philips Avent bottles and most leading baby bottle and baby food jar brands.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Designed in
          Europe
          Produced in
          China

        • What is included

          Bottle warmer
          1  pcs

        • Product Material

          ABS
          Yes
          PP
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          160.4 x 139.9 x 148.55  mm
          Retail pack dimensions (WxHxD)
          175 x 185 x 160  mm

        • Technical specifications

          Power consumption
          400  W
          Safety Classification
          Class 1
          Voltage
          220-240 V, 50/60 Hz

        • Development stages

          Stages
          All

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • With 150 ml/5 oz of milk at a temperature of 20°C/70°F in a Philips Avent Natural bottle of 260 ml/9 oz

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount