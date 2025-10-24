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2 year warranty
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Bottle warmers & sterilisers
All series
Philips Avent Premium Fast bottle warmer for even warming
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All (6)
Compatibility (1)
Functionality (1)
How long does the Philips Avent fast bottle warmer take to heat milk or formula?
Can I use the Philips Avent Bottle Warmer twice in a row?
Can my bottle warmer defrost breast milk or baby food?
How much water should I add to an Avent bottle warmer?
How do I descale my Philips Avent Bottle Warmer?
What bottles fit in my Philips Avent bottle warmer?
There are white or rusty spots in my Philips Avent Bottle Warmer
The milk from my Philips Avent bottle warmer is too hot or cold
My Philips Avent warmer takes too long to warm up milk or food
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