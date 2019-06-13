Breast milk storage guidelines

How long does breast milk last in the fridge, the freezer and at room temperature?

Here’s a quick overview of breast milk storage1 : Breast milk in the refrigerator: up to 5 days at a temperature not exceeding 4°C



In the ice compartment of the refrigerator: up to 2 weeks



In the freezer: up to 6 months



At room temperature: up to 4 hours This may sound complicated at first, but don't worry. Whether you store breast milk in the fridge or opt for the breast milk freezer storage option, you can label your bottles and containers with the expiration date, and then use the oldest milk first to avoid wastage. Remember that the shelf life of breast milk also depends on whether it has been refrigerated evenly. If you plan to freeze or refrigerate breast milk, you should do so as soon as possible after pumping – leaving milk to stand and then cooling it is not an option. This is key to how to store breast milk after pumping in the safest way.

