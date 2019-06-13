Search terms

    Home ›› Breast milk storage guidelines

    Breast milk storage guidelines

     

    Reading time: 4 mins

     

    How long does breast milk last in the fridge? How long can you store breast milk in the freezer, and what should you take into consideration when heating it up? We’ve got answers to all these questions and more. Here's how to store breast milk in the fridge and freezer.

    How to store breast milk after pumping


    There are a few things that should be considered when expressing and storing breast milk so as not to waste valuable milk. The milk must be stored hygienically immediately after pumping. Use specially designed breast milk containers and sterilise or wash them thoroughly before pouring the milk. Philips Avent breast milk storage cups have leak-proof lids for safe storage and transport, and come with convenient adaptors to help you express, store and feed efficiently.

    How long can you store breast milk?

     

    Breast milk has a very long shelf life provided it’s sealed in a sterilised airtight container, clean breast milk bottle or equivalent BPA-free breast milk bag immediately after pumping and refrigerated at a consistent temperature. But how long does breast milk last for, exactly? That depends on where it’s stored.

    How to store breast milk in the fridge

     

    Small amounts of expressed milk can be added to the same refrigerated container, provided the added milk has been previously chilled in the refrigerator. Body temperature milk should not be added to milk that has already been chilled. Breast milk should be kept in the coldest part of the fridge, which is at the back of the shelf above the crisper. The refrigerator door, where the temperature is less constant, is not suitable. So that’s how and where covered, but how long can breast milk last in the fridge?

    How long does breast milk last in the fridge, the freezer and at room temperature?

     

    Here’s a quick overview of breast milk storage1 :

     

    • Breast milk in the refrigerator: up to 5 days at a temperature not exceeding 4°C
    • In the ice compartment of the refrigerator: up to 2 weeks
    • In the freezer: up to 6 months
    • At room temperature: up to 4 hours

     

    This may sound complicated at first, but don't worry. Whether you store breast milk in the fridge or opt for the breast milk freezer storage option, you can label your bottles and containers with the expiration date, and then use the oldest milk first to avoid wastage.

    Remember that the shelf life of breast milk also depends on whether it has been refrigerated evenly. If you plan to freeze or refrigerate breast milk, you should do so as soon as possible after pumping – leaving milk to stand and then cooling it is not an option. This is key to how to store breast milk after pumping in the safest way.

    What you need

    Breast milk storage on the go

     

    Of course, you will occasionally need to take milk with you or give it to someone else, especially if you plan to return to work after maternity leave. But how long does breast milk last? If you’re wondering this and would like to know how to make it last longer when out and about, we’ve got the answers. For these occasions, keep an insulated cooler bag at the ready to store the breast milk.

    What is the ideal temperature to warm to after storing breast milk?

     

    Now you know how long breast milk can last in the fridge, but what should you do when you want to feed your baby the stored milk? Breast milk should be warmed to room or body temperature, although some babies prefer milk that’s slightly cooler. The easiest and safest way to warm up milk is with a baby bottle warmer. Microwaves are not recommended as they often heat the milk erratically and can destroy important ingredients. In addition, individual hot spots can develop where your little one can burn their mouth.

     

    With a bottle warmer, you can instead gently thaw the milk and/or heat it quickly and evenly, preserving its quality. Philips Avent bottle warmers and sterilisers have a range of functions. You can use them to clean pacifiers as well as sterilise bottles, breast pumps and teething rings.

    Breast milk freezer storage and thawing

     

    We’ve already mentioned how breast milk can last for up to 6 months in the freezer. But what do you do when you want to use your frozen milk? Well, it can be thawed in a baby bottle warmer (which preserves the milk's quality), in the refrigerator, under running water, or in a bowl of warm water. Always test the temperature of the contents of the bottle on your skin before feeding it to your little one. Once thawed, you should not refreeze the milk. If there is any milk left over after feeding, it must be discarded.

     
    If you’re looking for a suitable bottle for your baby, then try the Philips Avent Natural baby bottle. Its soft, breast-shaped teat mimics the feel of the breast and encourages a natural latch, making it suitable for a hassle-free combination of breast and bottle feeding.

    1 NHS: Storing Breast Milk

