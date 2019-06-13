2. Breastfeeding nipple pain and cracked nipples

In the early days, it's quite common to experience some tenderness on your nipples. Breastfeeding nipple pain can be linked to multiple causes, from skin sensitivity to poor positioning. Another common issue among mothers who choose to breastfeed is cracked nipples, often caused by a shallow breastfeeding latch. This is when your baby is not getting enough of the breast tissue in their mouth and sucks on your nipple instead. Some of the most effective ways to soothe and protect your nipples so you're able to comfortably breastfeed include: Applying expressed breast milk to your nipples. That's right, you can actually use your own breast milk to heal your cracked nipples. Simply apply a few drops of breast milk to your nipples and air dry.



Encouraging milk flow before feeds. Apply warm compresses to the area and express some breast milk before you feed your baby to help stimulate milk flow.



Protecting sore nipples with nipple protectors. Nipple shields can help to ease nipple discomfort while nursing and applying nipple cream after feeds can also help to soothe and moisturise the area.



Using breast shells to prevent nipple chafing between feeds. Simply wear your breast shells inside your bra to help prevent nipple irritation and to collect excess breast milk. You can also use breast pads to keep your clothes stain-free from your breast milk.



Positioning your baby comfortably. Often, the solution to sore nipples can be as simple as using a pillow to elevate your baby or latching them onto your nipple from a different angle.



Asking for help. If the cracks won't heal or you have more questions, reach out to your healthcare professional for help.


