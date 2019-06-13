Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Reading time: 8 mins. Whether it’s your first time breastfeeding, or you’re keen to avoid breastfeeding pain this time round, preparing for common breastfeeding issues is important for both mother and baby. For some mums, breastfeeding hurts, so knowing how to soothe breast pain when breastfeeding can help to put your mind at ease. If your baby won’t latch, your nipples are cracked or if you’re experiencing other breastfeeding problems, you’re not alone. That’s why we’ve put together these breastfeeding tips to help answer common breastfeeding questions – so you can spend less time worrying, and more time enjoying the special bond between you and your baby. We’re here to help, but our advice doesn’t replace that of your healthcare professional. Always consult your doctor if you’re worried about breastfeeding issues.
Reading time: 8 mins.
Whether it’s your first time breastfeeding, or you’re keen to avoid breastfeeding pain this time round, preparing for common breastfeeding issues is important for both mother and baby. For some mums, breastfeeding hurts, so knowing how to soothe breast pain when breastfeeding can help to put your mind at ease. If your baby won’t latch, your nipples are cracked or if you’re experiencing other breastfeeding problems, you’re not alone. That’s why we’ve put together these breastfeeding tips to help answer common breastfeeding questions – so you can spend less time worrying, and more time enjoying the special bond between you and your baby.
We’re here to help, but our advice doesn’t replace that of your healthcare professional. Always consult your doctor if you’re worried about breastfeeding issues.
Latching on can take a little time to learn, and trouble latching on is one of the most common causes of breastfeeding pain – but be gentle on yourself: you’ve both got this.
If your baby won’t latch onto your breast, it’s important to seek help as your milk supply may decrease if your baby won’t latch properly. Use these breastfeeding tips to help:
Latching on can take a little time to learn, and trouble latching on is one of the most common causes of breastfeeding pain – but be gentle on yourself: you’ve both got this.
In the early days, it’s quite common to experience some tenderness on your nipples. Breastfeeding nipple pain can be linked to multiple causes, from skin sensitivity to poor positioning. Another common issue among mothers who choose to breastfeed is cracked nipples, often caused by a shallow breastfeeding latch. This is when your baby is not getting enough of the breast tissue in their mouth and sucks on your nipple instead. Some of the most effective ways to soothe and protect your nipples so you’re able to comfortably breastfeed include:
In the early days, it’s quite common to experience some tenderness on your nipples. Breastfeeding nipple pain can be linked to multiple causes, from skin sensitivity to poor positioning. Another common issue among mothers who choose to breastfeed is cracked nipples, often caused by a shallow breastfeeding latch. This is when your baby is not getting enough of the breast tissue in their mouth and sucks on your nipple instead. Some of the most effective ways to soothe and protect your nipples so you’re able to comfortably breastfeed include:
What you need
SCF153/03
SCF157/02
SCF254/61
As a new mum, it’s common to produce a strong flow of milk when establishing your milk supply. The fast flow of milk could be causing your baby to choke, cough, or spit up milk during feeds. This typically goes away as your milk supply stabilises, but if you’re concerned about your milk supply or how much milk your baby should be drinking, you can always consult your GP for advice. In the meantime, there are a couple of techniques that can help:
As a new mum, it’s common to produce a strong flow of milk when establishing your milk supply. The fast flow of milk could be causing your baby to choke, cough, or spit up milk during feeds. This typically goes away as your milk supply stabilises, but if you’re concerned about your milk supply or how much milk your baby should be drinking, you can always consult your GP for advice. In the meantime, there are a couple of techniques that can help:
Because your baby needs to latch fully onto the nipple and breast to successfully breastfeed, inverted or flat nipples require a little extra help to ensure your baby latches on successfully. But don’t worry – you’re not alone: up to 10% of women experience the same breastfeeding issue1 . Use these helpful breastfeeding tips if you have flat or inverted nipples:
When you’re a new mum, it’s easy to focus all your attention on your baby. But if breastfeeding hurts, it’s important to take the time to look after yourself too, so use these breastfeeding tips and enjoy every moment of closeness with your child.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.