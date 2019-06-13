Search terms

    Home ›› Breastfeeding tips: 4 common breastfeeding issues and how to solve them

    Breastfeeding tips: 4 common breastfeeding issues and how to solve them

     

    Reading time: 8 mins.

     

    Whether it’s your first time breastfeeding, or you’re keen to avoid breastfeeding pain this time round, preparing for common breastfeeding issues is important for both mother and baby. For some mums, breastfeeding hurts, so knowing how to soothe breast pain when breastfeeding can help to put your mind at ease. If your baby won’t latch, your nipples are cracked or if you’re experiencing other breastfeeding problems, you’re not alone. That’s why we’ve put together these breastfeeding tips to help answer common breastfeeding questions – so you can spend less time worrying, and more time enjoying the special bond between you and your baby.

     

    We’re here to help, but our advice doesn’t replace that of your healthcare professional. Always consult your doctor if you’re worried about breastfeeding issues.

    4 common breastfeeding issues

    1. Breastfeeding latch problems

     

    Latching on can take a little time to learn, and trouble latching on is one of the most common causes of breastfeeding pain – but be gentle on yourself: you’ve both got this.


    If your baby won’t latch onto your breast, it’s important to seek help as your milk supply may decrease if your baby won’t latch properly. Use these breastfeeding tips to help:

     

    • Create a calm environment. The key to a comfortable feeding session is to be calm and relaxed. Lay in your bed with pillows or sit in a comfortable chair.
    • Cuddle your baby skin-to-skin. Place your baby on your bare chest between your breasts for relaxing skin-on-skin contact.
    • Don’t force the latch. Allow your baby to take the lead during nursing sessions. You can guide and support your newborn, but you certainly shouldn’t be forcing the latch.
    • Find a comfortable position. Sometimes the trick is knowing which positions work and which ones don’t. Explore the different breastfeeding positions that can help your baby to latch.
    • Use a good breastfeeding latch technique. Start by brushing your nipple against your baby’s nose to activate their senses. This will help your baby to open their mouth wide, which may help to get more of your areola in their mouth.

    2. Breastfeeding nipple pain and cracked nipples

     

    In the early days, it’s quite common to experience some tenderness on your nipples. Breastfeeding nipple pain can be linked to multiple causes, from skin sensitivity to poor positioning. Another common issue among mothers who choose to breastfeed is cracked nipples, often caused by a shallow breastfeeding latch. This is when your baby is not getting enough of the breast tissue in their mouth and sucks on your nipple instead. Some of the most effective ways to soothe and protect your nipples so you’re able to comfortably breastfeed include:

     

    • Applying expressed breast milk to your nipples. That’s right, you can actually use your own breast milk to heal your cracked nipples. Simply apply a few drops of breast milk to your nipples and air dry.
    • Encouraging milk flow before feeds. Apply warm compresses to the area and express some breast milk before you feed your baby to help stimulate milk flow.
    • Protecting sore nipples with nipple protectors. While you’re healing sore nipples, why not relieve some of the pain with nipple protectors? Nipple shields can help to ease nipple discomfort while nursing and applying nipple cream after feeds can also help to soothe and moisturise the area.
    • Using breast shells to prevent nipple chafing between feeds. Simply wear your breast shells inside your bra to help prevent nipple irritation and to collect excess breast milk. You can also use breast pads to keep your clothes stain-free from your breast milk.
    • Positioning your baby comfortably. Often, the solution to sore nipples can be as simple as using a pillow to elevate your baby or latching them onto your nipple from a different angle.
    • Asking for help. If the cracks won’t heal or you have more questions, reach out to your healthcare professional for help.

    What you need

    3. Baby coughing during breastfeeding

     

    As a new mum, it’s common to produce a strong flow of milk when establishing your milk supply. The fast flow of milk could be causing your baby to choke, cough, or spit up milk during feeds. This typically goes away as your milk supply stabilises, but if you’re concerned about your milk supply or how much milk your baby should be drinking, you can always consult your GP for advice. In the meantime, there are a couple of techniques that can help:

     

    • The scissor-grasp trick. Restrict the flow of your milk by gently using a scissor-grasp on your nipple while feeding.
    • Reclining while nursing or expressing before. You may find it useful to try a reclining position while breastfeeding your baby to help slow your milk flow. Another trick to help slow down your flow is to try expressing a little breast milk before you start nursing.

    4. Flat or inverted nipples


    Because your baby needs to latch fully onto the nipple and breast to successfully breastfeed, inverted or flat nipples require a little extra help to ensure your baby latches on successfully. But don’t worry – you’re not alone: up to 10% of women experience the same breastfeeding issue1 . Use these helpful breastfeeding tips if you have flat or inverted nipples:

     

    • Use your fingers. You can try to use your fingers to extend your nipples.
    • Speak with your doctor. If you are worried or concerned about your nipples, you can always ask your doctor for advice.

    Never ignore breastfeeding pain


    When you’re a new mum, it’s easy to focus all your attention on your baby. But if breastfeeding hurts, it’s important to take the time to look after yourself too, so use these breastfeeding tips and enjoy every moment of closeness with your child.

