2 year warranty
Sterilise on the go
Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
Easy to use
5 bags for 100 cycles
Each reusable microwave steam sterilising bag can be used to sterilise bottles, breast pumps and other baby products in just 90 seconds*
Each microwave steam steriliser bag is proven to kill 99.9%** of germs and bacteria.
Each bag includes a tick box. By ticking the tick box you can quickly and easily keep track of the number of times each bag has been used.
Awards
4.5
of 5
23
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
Lalalynda
28/01/2017
United Kingdom
Handy for sterilizing when out and about
[Employee of philipsglobal] These steam sterilizer bags are the handiest things in existence for bottle-feeding. I just keep a couple of them in my nappy bag for when I'm out and about, rather than carting around the whole kit and caboodle. Brilliant for when you're visiting relatives with your little ones. I took these with me when I was on a short trip with my family and all I needed to do was give the bottles a short spin in the microwave and I was good to go. The pouches can be used a load of times, meaning that they are good value for money. Brilliant!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF297/05 Microwave steriliser bags
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF297/05 Microwave steriliser bags
Wasim
17/01/2017
United Kingdom
Great product
This product is great especially when im visiting family, i can just use the microwave bags to steralise bottles and dont have to take steriliser if i dont want to.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF297/05 Microwave steriliser bags
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF297/05 Microwave steriliser bags
Sabz
16/01/2017
United Kingdom
Great for moms on the move
Brilliant bit simple way to keep those bottles stored in the most hygienic way. Love it especially when travelling.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF297/05 Microwave steriliser bags
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF297/05 Microwave steriliser bags
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
At a microwave wattage of >1100 W
Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes and Escherichia coli. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.
Either the old or the new paper-based packaging may be received during the transition period