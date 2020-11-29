Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Philips Avent

    Microwave steam steriliser bags

    SCF297/05
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    3 Awards
    Avent
    • Easy and fast sterilisation anywhere, any time Easy and fast sterilisation anywhere, any time Easy and fast sterilisation anywhere, any time
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Microwave steam steriliser bags

      SCF297/05
      Overall Rating / 5
      3 Awards

      Easy and fast sterilisation anywhere, any time

      Philips Avent microwave steam steriliser bags are a quick, easy and effective way to ensure you always have sterile baby bottles and products, wherever you are. With each bag, bottles can be sterilised in the microwave in just 90 seconds. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £11.00

      Philips Avent Microwave steam steriliser bags

      Easy and fast sterilisation anywhere, any time

      Philips Avent microwave steam steriliser bags are a quick, easy and effective way to ensure you always have sterile baby bottles and products, wherever you are. With each bag, bottles can be sterilised in the microwave in just 90 seconds. See all benefits

      Easy and fast sterilisation anywhere, any time

      Philips Avent microwave steam steriliser bags are a quick, easy and effective way to ensure you always have sterile baby bottles and products, wherever you are. With each bag, bottles can be sterilised in the microwave in just 90 seconds. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £11.00

      Philips Avent Microwave steam steriliser bags

      Easy and fast sterilisation anywhere, any time

      Philips Avent microwave steam steriliser bags are a quick, easy and effective way to ensure you always have sterile baby bottles and products, wherever you are. With each bag, bottles can be sterilised in the microwave in just 90 seconds. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all baby-bottle-sterilisers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        Microwave steam steriliser bags

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Easy and fast sterilisation anywhere, any time

        • Sterilise on the go
        • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
        • Easy to use
        • 5 bags for 100 cycles
        Microwave steam sterilising ready in just 90 seconds

        Microwave steam sterilising ready in just 90 seconds

        Each reusable microwave steam sterilising bag can be used to sterilise bottles, breast pumps and other baby products in just 90 seconds*

        Tick box to record bag use

        Tick box to record bag use

        Each bag includes a tick box. By ticking the tick box you can quickly and easily keep track of the number of times each bag has been used.

        Safe handling zone for safe pick-up from the microwave

        Safe handling zone for safe pick-up from the microwave

        Each bag has a Safe handling zone. This is a marked area on the bag where it can be picked up safely straight from the microwave.

        Up to 100 microwave steam sterilising uses per pack

        Up to 100 microwave steam sterilising uses per pack

        Each pack of microwave steam sterilising bags includes five individual bags, and each bag can be used up to 20 times. This means that you will be able to sterilise baby bottles, breast pumps and other accessories up to 100 times with just one retail pack.

        Kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria

        Each microwave steam steriliser bag is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria.

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-box dimensions
          215 x125  mm
          Bag capacity
          Sterilise up to 3 bottles at once or 1 breast pump
          Bag dimension
          278 mm x 210 mm

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • What is included

          Microwave steam steriliser bag
          5 bags

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0–6 months

        • Material

          Bags material
          infoPET12, CPP60

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • At a microwave wattage of >1100 W

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount