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  • Sterilise on the go
  • Sterilise on the go

Philips AventMicrowave steriliser bags

SCF297/05

4.5
| (23) Reviews | 91% recommend this product

1 award

Sterilise on the go
Philips Avent microwave steam steriliser bags are a quick, easy and effective way to ensure you always have sterile baby bottles and products, wherever you are. With each bag, bottles can be sterilised in the microwave in just 90 seconds.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Easy and fast sterilisation anywhere, any time

Sterilise on the go

  • Sterilise on the go

  • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs

  • Easy to use

  • 5 bags for 100 cycles

Microwave steam sterilising ready in just 90 seconds

Microwave steam sterilising ready in just 90 seconds

Each reusable microwave steam sterilising bag can be used to sterilise bottles, breast pumps and other baby products in just 90 seconds*

Kills 99.9%** of germs

Kills 99.9%** of germs

Each microwave steam steriliser bag is proven to kill 99.9%** of germs and bacteria.

Tick box to record bag use

Tick box to record bag use

Each bag includes a tick box. By ticking the tick box you can quickly and easily keep track of the number of times each bag has been used.

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-961311

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

23

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

2

28/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Handy for sterilizing when out and about

[Employee of philipsglobal] These steam sterilizer bags are the handiest things in existence for bottle-feeding. I just keep a couple of them in my nappy bag for when I'm out and about, rather than carting around the whole kit and caboodle. Brilliant for when you're visiting relatives with your little ones. I took these with me when I was on a short trip with my family and all I needed to do was give the bottles a short spin in the microwave and I was good to go. The pouches can be used a load of times, meaning that they are good value for money. Brilliant!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF297/05 Microwave steriliser bags

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF297/05 Microwave steriliser bags

17/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product

This product is great especially when im visiting family, i can just use the microwave bags to steralise bottles and dont have to take steriliser if i dont want to.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF297/05 Microwave steriliser bags

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF297/05 Microwave steriliser bags

16/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for moms on the move

Brilliant bit simple way to keep those bottles stored in the most hygienic way. Love it especially when travelling.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF297/05 Microwave steriliser bags

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF297/05 Microwave steriliser bags

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. At a microwave wattage of >1100 W

  2. Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes and Escherichia coli. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.

  3. Either the old or the new paper-based packaging may be received during the transition period