    Parent using Premium 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer
    43 reviews

    Philips Avent 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer

    One simple routine, from one feed to the next

    This product is discontinued
    brand recommended by moms worldwide¹

    Meet our Philips Avent Premium 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer

    Making it easy for everyone to help out

    We've taken the guesswork out of warming and sterilizing so all caregivers can easily help out. Whether you're a feed prep master or a first-time sterilizer, you'll feel confident every time.

    Fast, safe warming and sterilization. Every time

    Time for a feed? Our hospital-standard water bath warming better preserves milk proteins while the smart sensor prevents overheating. Time to clean up? Natural steam removes 99.9% of germs². Easy.

    One multi-functional device

    Thorough, safe and fast – from start to finish

    The two most trusted technologies in one simple device. Hospital-standard water bath warming gently warms feeds in 3 minutes³. And steam eradicates 99.9% of bacteria², naturally.

    Preserves nutrients

    No guesswork. No overheating

    There's no risk of overheating or spoiling a feed thanks to the smart sensor. It automatically adjusts the warming time based on the bottle's starting temperature.

    Sterilizes multiple items

    Universally compatible

    Make the most of every sterilizing cycle by santizing bottles, pacifiers and accessories at the same time. It also works with most bottle brands.

    Warm bottles in 3 minutes with one button*

    Time for a feed? Hospital-standard water-bath warming better preserves milk nutrients without compromising on efficiency. Whether you or another caregiver are feeding the baby, the best warming technology ensures that it's all ready in 3 minutes.*

    Safely eradicate 99.9% of bacteria using natural steam

    When it's time to clean up, use the power of natural steam to eradicate 99.9% of bacteria. Steam, known for its ability to reach into nooks and crevices, is perfect for sterilising every corner of your baby's bottle, soother and small toys. And it's all chemical-free.

    Uses hospital-standard water-bath warming

    Warm milk the way nurses do in hospitals using water-bath warming. Compared to other methods, it better preserves milk proteins essential for building up a baby's immune system. Gentle and quick, our technology helps promote your baby's healthy development with every feed.

    Constant milk circulation prevents hotspots

    Our warming technology protects the proteins that promote your baby's healthy development by circulating heat evenly and constantly. Thanks to water-bath warming, there's no need to worry about hotspots that can cause milk to spoil. Instead, your baby can enjoy evenly warmed, nutrient-rich feeds every time.

    Smart sensor prevents overheating

    Whatever the milk's starting temperature is, our smart sensor takes care of the details for you. It adjusts the warming time automatically by detecting the milk's starting temperature. No guesswork. And no risk of overheating.

    Premium 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer

    One simple routine. From one feed to the next

    Fast, safe and even warming combined with chemical-free sterilization that removes 99.9% ​of bacteria².

    Disclaimers

    ¹ Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
    ² 150ml/5oz of room temperature milk in Avent 9oz Natural bottle.
    ³ Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.
    * 150 ml (5 oz) of room-temperature milk in Avent 9 oz (256 ml) Natural bottle.
