2 year warranty
Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
Sterilises in 2 minutes
Fits 4 Philips Avent bottles
Fits most microwaves
The microwave steam steriliser can be used to sterilise baby bottles and other products in just 2 minutes, killing 99.9% of germs and bacteria. The exact length of the cycle depends on the wattage of your microwave. 2 minutes at 1200–1850 W, 4 minutes at 850–1100 W, 6 minutes at 500–800 W.
The microwave steam steriliser is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria.*
Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.
4.6
of 5
168
Reviews
98%
recommend this product
callybag12
11/05/2019
United Kingdom
Mrs.
very nice sterilser easy to use as befor i used a ordanary one with milton tablet i defo reconmend this one fits bottles in well easy to keep clean and very quick to use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF281/02 Microwave bottle steriliser for rapid sterilization
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF281/02 Microwave bottle steriliser for rapid sterilization
Moali
17/10/2018
United Kingdom
Easy simple and does the job
For a simple steriliser, it does a great a job and can hold a number of bottles, pumps, and all sort of things you need for your baby.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF281/02 Microwave bottle steriliser for rapid sterilization
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF281/02 Microwave bottle steriliser for rapid sterilization
Chrissy156
10/04/2018
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Perfect and compact
Ideal as I have limited workspace in my kitchen Easy to transport when staying away from home
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF281/02 Microwave bottle steriliser for rapid sterilization
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF281/02 Microwave bottle steriliser for rapid sterilization
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab
Either the old or the new paper-based packaging may be received during the transition period