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  • Sterilise easily, anywhere
  • Sterilise easily, anywhere
  • Sterilise easily, anywhere
  • Sterilise easily, anywhere
  • Sterilise easily, anywhere
  • Sterilise easily, anywhere
  • Sterilise easily, anywhere
  • Sterilise easily, anywhere
  • Sterilise easily, anywhere
  • Sterilise easily, anywhere

Philips AventMicrowave bottle steriliser for rapid sterilization

SCF281/02

4.6
| (168) Reviews | 98% recommend this product
Sterilise easily, anywhere
Wherever your day takes you, you can sterilise your baby's bottles and accessories quickly and safely. Our portable design is light enough to take with you and large enough to fit 4 bottles and accessories
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Sterilise easily, anywhere

  • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs

  • Sterilises in 2 minutes

  • Fits 4 Philips Avent bottles

  • Fits most microwaves

Microwave steriliser ready in just 2 minutes

Microwave steriliser ready in just 2 minutes

The microwave steam steriliser can be used to sterilise baby bottles and other products in just 2 minutes, killing 99.9% of germs and bacteria. The exact length of the cycle depends on the wattage of your microwave. 2 minutes at 1200–1850 W, 4 minutes at 850–1100 W, 6 minutes at 500–800 W.

Kills 99.9% of germs*

Kills 99.9% of germs*

The microwave steam steriliser is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria.*

Contents stay sterile for up to 24 hours

Contents stay sterile for up to 24 hours

Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

168

Reviews

98%

recommend this product

1

11/05/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Mrs.

very nice sterilser easy to use as befor i used a ordanary one with milton tablet i defo reconmend this one fits bottles in well easy to keep clean and very quick to use

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF281/02 Microwave bottle steriliser for rapid sterilization

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF281/02 Microwave bottle steriliser for rapid sterilization

17/10/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy simple and does the job

For a simple steriliser, it does a great a job and can hold a number of bottles, pumps, and all sort of things you need for your baby.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF281/02 Microwave bottle steriliser for rapid sterilization

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF281/02 Microwave bottle steriliser for rapid sterilization

10/04/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect and compact

Ideal as I have limited workspace in my kitchen Easy to transport when staying away from home

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF281/02 Microwave bottle steriliser for rapid sterilization

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF281/02 Microwave bottle steriliser for rapid sterilization

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab

  2. Either the old or the new paper-based packaging may be received during the transition period