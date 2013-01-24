Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Digital scale

    HF8005
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Give your body an accurate voice Give your body an accurate voice Give your body an accurate voice
      -{discount-value}

      Digital scale

      HF8005
      Overall Rating / 5

      Give your body an accurate voice

      Philips digital scale gives you accurate weight measurement of up to 180 kg. Its advanced weight management features make it easy to keep track of changes in your weight and help you on your way to good general health.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Digital scale

      Give your body an accurate voice

      Philips digital scale gives you accurate weight measurement of up to 180 kg. Its advanced weight management features make it easy to keep track of changes in your weight and help you on your way to good general health.

      Give your body an accurate voice

      Philips digital scale gives you accurate weight measurement of up to 180 kg. Its advanced weight management features make it easy to keep track of changes in your weight and help you on your way to good general health.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Digital scale

      Give your body an accurate voice

      Philips digital scale gives you accurate weight measurement of up to 180 kg. Its advanced weight management features make it easy to keep track of changes in your weight and help you on your way to good general health.

      Similar products

      See all bathroom-scales

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Digital scale

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Give your body an accurate voice

        Weight management

        Measures up to 180 kg with 100 gram precision

        Measures up to 180 kg with 100 gram precision.

        4-sensor technology for reliable and accurate measurement

        4-sensor technology ensures reliable and accurate weight measurement every time you step on the scale.

        Adjusts for gravity differences around the world

        The six gravity zones improve the accuracy of the scale by adjusting for gravity differences around the world.

        Shows your weight history over time

        Shows your weight history over time.

        Assists in working towards and maintaining your ideal weight

        Assists in working towards and maintaining your ideal weight. Set your weight target and every day the scale will help you reach your goal.

        Supports multiple users

        Set targets for up to five users.

        Large and high contrast display for easy readability

        Large and high contrast display for easy readability.

        Durable and easy to clean stainless steel design

        Durable construction and easy to clean stainless steel design.

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          Weight management
          Yes
          Weight history
          Yes
          Multiple users
          Yes
          Easy-to-read display
          Yes
          Durable design
          Yes
          Easy to clean
          Yes
          Immediately ready to use
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Maximum weight
          180  kg
          Minimum weight
          10  kg
          Resolution
          100  g
          Unit of measure
          Yes
          Gravity compensation
          6 zones
          Technology
          4-sensor
          Display
          LCD
          Colour(s)
          Grey (brushed stainless steel)
          Material
          Stainless steel
          Dimensions
          298 x 298 x 40  mm
          Batteries
          4 x LR6 AA 1.5 V

        • Accessories

          Batteries
          included
          Carpet feet
          4 pieces
          Manual
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount