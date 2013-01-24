Search terms
Give your body an accurate voice
Philips digital scale gives you accurate weight measurement of up to 180 kg. Its advanced weight management features make it easy to keep track of changes in your weight and help you on your way to good general health.
Digital scale
Measures up to 180 kg with 100 gram precision.
4-sensor technology ensures reliable and accurate weight measurement every time you step on the scale.
The six gravity zones improve the accuracy of the scale by adjusting for gravity differences around the world.
Shows your weight history over time.
Assists in working towards and maintaining your ideal weight. Set your weight target and every day the scale will help you reach your goal.
Set targets for up to five users.
Large and high contrast display for easy readability.
Durable construction and easy to clean stainless steel design.
Features
Technical specifications
Accessories