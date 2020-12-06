Home
    DreamWear

    Full Face Headgear (Standard)

    HH1131/00
      DreamWear Full Face Headgear (Standard)

      HH1131/00
      With the freedom and comfort of DreamWear Full Face, you can sleep how you want. See all benefits

        • Full Face Replacement Part
        • Standard Headgear
        Soft fabric headgear with magnet clips

        Soft fabric headgear with magnet clips

        The soft fabric headgear is comfortable to wear at night while the magnet clips make it easy to adjust for the right fit.

        The headgear clips and mask cushion contain magnets

        The headgear clips and mask cushion contain magnets

        Contact your healthcare professional before you use this mask. Some medical devices may be affected by magnetic fields. The magnetic clips in this mask should be kept at least 2 in. (50mm) away from any active medical device with special attention to implanted devices such as pacemakers, defibrillators and cochlear implants. Read in-pack IFU's for more information.

        Technical Specifications

        • Warning: Magnetic interference

          Beware with pacemekers
          Read IFU's before use.

        • Product details

          Materials
          • Nylon
          • Polyurethane foam
          • Spandex
          Warranty
          90 days

        • Replacement

          Inspect daily for wear
          Replace at first sign of wear

            • * Data analysis of Aug 2017 Patient Preference trial where n = 85 and prescribed masks include Resmed Airfit F10 and F20, Respironics Amara View and F&P Simplus; based on 10 days of use.